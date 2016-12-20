Oregon Ducks linebacker Torrodney Prevot (86) celebrates his sack of Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4). The Oregon Ducks face the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 10, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Torrodney Prevot suspended two years from UO following ‘serious’ student conduct code violation

Former Oregon linebacker Torrodney Prevot has been suspended from the University of Oregon for two years, UO spokesman Tobin Klinger confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

According to Klinger, Prevot was found responsible for a “serious violation” of the student conduct code pertaining to domestic violence and gender-based harassment. As a result, Prevot will not be eligible to receive his degree until he serves the term of his suspension, Klinger said.

This information contradicts a tweet Prevot sent on Dec. 19 saying that he had earned his degree from UO and would now attempt to graduate transfer to another college to continue his football career.

Prevot, a senior, had been suspended indefinitely from the football team for a violation of the university and Department of Athletics codes of conduct on Aug. 26, prior to the start of the 2016 regular season. Then-head coach Mark Helfrich made the announcement the same day the Emerald reported that Prevot was under criminal investigation by Eugene Police and that the matter was referred to EPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. A former UO athlete had told the Emerald she filed a complaint to EPD alleging Prevot physically assaulted her twice earlier in the year.

When the Emerald first reported the story, Klinger was not able to provide details, citing the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. He said all allegations involving “dating violence” are handled through the Title IX Office.

EPD referred the investigation to University of Oregon Police, and on Dec. 16, a UOPD spokesman said the criminal investigation of Prevot was still open and active. UOPD could not immediately be reached to confirm whether the investigation of Prevot remains open.

Prevot missed the entire 2016 season while serving his team suspension. He was initially expected to have a significant role on the defense after playing all 13 games the previous season and starting the final five. A former four-star recruit, Prevot recorded 92 tackles in three seasons with the Ducks.

Prevot declined to comment on this story.

