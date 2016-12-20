The Oregon Pit Crew holds up a "United We Stand" in honor of Veteran's Day weekend. The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Taggart hires two new assistant coaches, Ruthy Hebard named Pac-12 freshman of the week

— Jim Leavitt has been hired to replace Brady Hoke as the Ducks’ defensive coordinator. Leavitt held the same job at Colorado where he improved the Buffaloes from 11th in the Pac-12 in defense to third in the conference.

— Jimmie Dougherty will be joining the Ducks from Michigan to be Taggart’s wide receivers coach. He is currently an offensive analyst for the Wolverines under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

— Dillon Brooks returned to the men’s basketball starting lineup on Saturday after missing play due to a foot injury. He finished with a team-high of 20 points as Oregon topped UNLV 83-63.

— Women’s tennis has had its best regional showing in 13 years this fall after going 47-7 in two team tournaments. Janvhi Clark, the third-highest ranked junior in New Zealand, will join the team in January.

— Torrodney Prevot announced on Twitter that he will transfer to play football elsewhere after graduating from UO in December. Prevot was suspended indefinitely by former head coach Mark Helfrich in August. His case remains open with the UO Police Department, though he has not been charged with a crime.

— Ruthy Hebard was named Pac-12 freshman of the week on Monday. She has an averaged 21.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in three games last week as the Ducks went 2-1.

