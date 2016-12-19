Oregon Ducks linebacker Torrodney Prevot (86) celebrates his sack of Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4). The Oregon Ducks face the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 10, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Torrodney Prevot plans to graduate transfer from Oregon football team

Oregon linebacker Torrodney Prevot, who was suspended by Mark Helfrich before the start of the 2016 season, announced on Twitter Monday night that he will transfer to play elsewhere after earning his degree from UO.

Prevot was never reinstated to the team by Helfrich. He was never charged with a crime, but the University of Oregon Police Department said on Dec. 16 that it still has an open case involving Prevot.

“Now, my next step is to conclude my time at Oregon and begin a new journey as I look forward to graduate transferring to another college to begin my advancement both academically and athletically!” Prevot wrote. ” Than you citizens of Eugene and Autzen Stadium for showing me a great time and teaching many things along the way!!”

Thank you Eugene 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/YnPjN20ugr — Torrodney Prevot (@TorrodneyPrevot) December 20, 2016

Prevot will be eligible to play immediately at another school per the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule.

Prevot was “suspended indefinitely for a violation of the university and Department of Athletics codes of conduct” on Aug. 26 before the start of the season. The announcement came the same day The Emerald reported that Prevot was under investigation by Eugene Police. A former University of Oregon athlete filed a complaint alleging that Prevot physically assaulted her twice earlier in 2016.

“It was something where we received new information last night and we made a decision in real time,” Helfrich said on Aug. 27. “It is something that has been going on since late spring, early summer.”

The Register-Guard reported last week that UOPD’s case involving Prevot remains open.

He was a former four-star recruit who recorded 92 tackles — including 10 sacks — in three seasons with the Ducks.

