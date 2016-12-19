FootballSports
Oregon Ducks linebacker Torrodney Prevot (86) celebrates his sack of Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4). The Oregon Ducks face the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 10, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Torrodney Prevot plans to graduate transfer from Oregon football team

December 19, 2016 at 7:14 pm


Oregon linebacker Torrodney Prevot, who was suspended by Mark Helfrich before the start of the 2016 season, announced on Twitter Monday night that he will transfer to play elsewhere after earning his degree from UO.

Prevot was never reinstated to the team by Helfrich. He was never charged with a crime, but the University of Oregon Police Department said on Dec. 16 that it still has an open case involving Prevot.

“Now, my next step is to conclude my time at Oregon and begin a new journey as I look forward to graduate transferring to another college to begin my advancement both academically and athletically!” Prevot wrote. ” Than you citizens of Eugene and Autzen Stadium for showing me a great time and teaching many things along the way!!”

Prevot will be eligible to play immediately at another school per the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule.

Prevot was “suspended indefinitely for a violation of the university and Department of Athletics codes of conduct” on Aug. 26 before the start of the season. The announcement came the same day The Emerald reported that Prevot was under investigation by Eugene Police. A former University of Oregon athlete filed a complaint alleging that Prevot physically assaulted her twice earlier in 2016.

“It was something where we received new information last night and we made a decision in real time,” Helfrich said on Aug. 27. “It is something that has been going on since late spring, early summer.”

The Register-Guard reported last week that UOPD’s case involving Prevot remains open.

He was a former four-star recruit who recorded 92 tackles — including 10 sacks — in three seasons with the Ducks.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Oregon linebacker Torrodney Prevot under investigation for criminal offense, Prevot suspended
  2. Video: Defensive Lineman Torrodney Prevot discusses changes coming for the upcoming season
  3. UO admits graduate-transfer QB Vernon Adams, next chance to enroll is Aug. 5
  4. Reports: Vernon Adams fails to graduate from EWU, but transfer to UO remains on track
Previous post

Following double-double averages, Ruthy Hebard named Pac-12 freshman of the week

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

SportsWomen's Basketball

Following double-double averages, Ruthy Hebard named Pac-12 freshman of the week

FootballSports

Report: Michigan’s Jimmie Dougherty headed to Eugene as wide receivers coach

Men's BasketballSports

Dillon Brooks returns to the starting lineup as Oregon tops UNLV 83-63

SportsWomen's Basketball

Hebard scores a season-high 28 points as Oregon tops Portland State 90-46