Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard (24) looks around for an open teammate. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Following double-double averages, Ruthy Hebard named Pac-12 freshman of the week

With four double-doubles already at Oregon, Ruthy Hebard has made a strong first impression on Duck fans and head coach Kelly Graves.

On Monday, the conference recognized her efforts. She was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after averaging 21.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in three games last week. She tallied career-highs of 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Ducks in their win over Portland State on Saturday.

“I’m really disappointed Ruthy missed a shot tonight,” Graves joked after the win over PSU. “So she’ll be doing some extra lines tomorrow.”

The freshman forward from Fairbanks, Alaska, is shooting 81.5 percent from the field, good for No. 1 in the NCAA. She added to that number last week while shooting 29-of-35 from the field (82.9 percent).

She also went 7-of-8 from the free throw line in Oregon’s three games.

Oregon hosts Idaho on Tuesday before departing for the holiday break.

