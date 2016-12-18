Oregon head football coach Willie Taggart is introduced during a timeout in the first half. The Oregon Ducks play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Report: Michigan’s Jimmie Dougherty headed to Eugene as wide receivers coach

Willie Taggart has reportedly made another move to continue building out his staff.

Michigan’s Jimmie Dougherty will join Taggart’s staff as wide receivers coach, FootballScoop.com reported Sunday night.

Dougherty currently serves as an offensive analyst for the Wolverines under head coach Jim Harbaugh, someone who Taggart has said influenced his life tremendously. Taggart played for Harbaugh’s father Jack at Western Kentucky.

According to MLive.com, Dougherty made $150,000 in 2016 in Ann Arbor. He wasn’t allowed to do any on-field teaching or off-campus recruiting as an analyst. Taggart has a pool of approximately $4 million for his assistant coaches.

Before arriving at Michigan, Dougherty served as assistant head coach, passing coordinator and receivers coach at San Jose State. He was there for three seasons.

Before San Jose State, Dougherty worked at Washington for three seasons as wide receivers coach.

Dougherty was also an assistant under Harbaugh at the University of San Diego.

He was a quarterback at Missouri from 1997 to 2001.

