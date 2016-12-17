Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) is called during introductions. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Hebard scores a season-high 28 points as Oregon tops Portland State 90-46

After losing their second game of the season Wednesday night at Ole Miss, the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team (9-2) defeated the Portland State Vikings, 90-46 at the Moda Center in Portland on Saturday.

Jayde Wood and Sabrina Ionescu sat out the game due to injury. Ionescu suffered a broken bone in her hand prior to the Ole Miss game.

In their absences, senior Megan Trinder made her first start for the Ducks and led the team in assists with eight.

Ruthy Hebard, who leads the country in field goal percentage, led the way for the Ducks with career highs in 28 points and 17 rebounds. Lexi Bando scored 15 points and Justine Hall scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Mallory McGwire added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

“I’m pleased,” head coach Kelly Graves told Goducks.com after the game. “I thought we played a good game in a lot of phases tonight.”

The team used a dominating second quarter, both offensively and defensively, to take control of the game, holding the Vikings to 2-of-16 shooting in the second quarter. The Ducks took a 20-point lead at halftime and continued their defensive presence in the third quarter, holding the Vikings to 1-of-15. The Ducks outscored the Vikings 22-5 in the second quarter and 20-7 in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Ducks led by 33 points and were in control of the game.

“When we really set our mind to it offensively, we executed really well,” Graves told Goducks.com after the game.

The Ducks will be in action against when they take on the Idaho Vandals Tuesday at noon at Matthew Knight Arena.

