Oregon Ducks forwards Jordan Bell (1) and Dillon Brooks (24) laugh following a second half jump shot by Brooks. The Oregon Ducks play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Dillon Brooks returns to the starting lineup as Oregon tops UNLV 83-63

Oregon star forward Chris Boucher was ruled out of Saturday’s game prior to tipoff, and was seen wearing a walking boot during warmups as Oregon prepared to take on UNLV at the Moda Center in Portland.

His absence didn’t make much of a difference, though, as the No. 22 Ducks topped the Running Rebels 83-63 and improved to 10-2 on the year.

Oregon took an 11-2 lead to start the game, but the Running Rebels hung tough and trailed just 37-33 going into halftime after Tyrell Green drilled a three with three seconds left in the half. The Ducks pulled away early in the second half, though, as they went on a 16-2 run in the first 10 minutes of the half.

“Really early I loved the way we got out defensively, and our energy defensively,” Oregopn head coach Dana Altman told GoDucks.com after the game. “We kind of slacked off there at end of the half and they hit a few threes. I thought mixing up our defenses in the second half really helped us. And the rebounding difference (39-23) is something you really like to see as a coach.”

Dillon Brooks was inserted into the Ducks’ starting lineup for the first time this season and delivered his most-efficient performance of the year. Brooks finished with a team-high 20 points and added four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. Tyler Dorsey continued his hot shooting streak and finished with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and Jordan Bell scored a season-best 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

“I think [Brooks] set the tone from the jump.,” Bell told GoDucks.com after the game. “You saw we started off with a lot of energy, and that’s what he does, brings a lot of energy. Having him back starting helped us out a lot. … Him being back playing like he was before he was hurt has helped us find our identity.”

Dylan Ennis shot just 3-of-10 from the field, but chipped in six rebounds and five assists. In Boucher’s absence, Kavelle Bigby-Williams played 16 minutes in a reserve role and scored seven points.

With 2:30 left in the second half, Oregon was able to lift its starters as it opened up an 81-59 lead, one of its largest of the year. UNLV was the 11th consecutive opponent that the Ducks have held below 70 points.

The Ducks will face Fresno State in Eugene on Dec. 20 in their final non-conference game before they begin Pac-12 play against UCLA on Dec. 28.

Following the game, Altman told reporters that Boucher sprained his ankle in practice on Thursday, and that he will not play against Fresno State but could return to face UCLA.

