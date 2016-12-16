The NO.23 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Football finds its DC as men’s basketball continues to win

— President-elect Donald Trump appointed a former Oregon football player to his cabinet, according to the Associated Press. Ryan Zinke, a Montana Republican Representative, was an offensive lineman for the Ducks from 1980-83.

— After reaching a No. 25 ranking, the women’s basketball team lost to Olde Miss 83-67. Oregon trailed 24-15 after the first quarter and they could not recover as Ole Miss forced 17 total turnovers.

— The Oregon football program has a defensive coordinator. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported that Colorado DC Kim Leavitt will take the same position at Oregon. Current Colorado head coach Mike Macintyre had nothing but good things to say about Leavitt.

— Oregon football’s Torrodney Prevot, who was suspended by the team indefinitely before the season started, is considering returning to Oregon or transferring, according to The Register-Guard’s Steve Mims.

— No. 22 Oregon men’s basketball team defeated Montana 81-67 on Tuesday night. Chris Boucher had a career-high in rebounds, along with five blocks and two steals. Dylan Ennis also played well by adding 22 points on 7-of-1o shooting.

— Former Oregon defensive end DeForest Buckner continues to play well for the San Fransisco 49ers. On Sunday, in a loss to the Jets, Buckner finished with 11 tackles and two sacks.

