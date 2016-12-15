FootballSports
Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre hugs one of his players after Colorado defeated Oregon. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre on Jim Leavitt’s departure: ‘I wish him the best’

December 15, 2016 at 2:39 pm


Though Oregon has not yet announced Jim Leavitt’s hiring as defensive coordinator, Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement on Thursday thanking Leavitt for his contributions to CU.

On Wednesday, FOX Sports reported that Leavitt will leave Boulder for Eugene to become Willie Taggart’s defensive coordinator.

“Jim and our defensive staff did an excellent job with our defense the last two years,” MacIntyre said. “Jim brough a lot of expertise and energy to our defense. I wish him the best in his move to the University of Oregon and thank him for all the hard work, time and energy he gave to the Colorado Buffaloes.”

Leavitt will replace Brady Hoke at Oregon. The Ducks had the third-worst defense nationally in 2016. The Buffs finished the regular season ranked 18th nationally in points allowed (20.5 a game). Colorado finished the 2016 season ranked second in the Pac-12 in total defense.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Report: Colorado’s Jim Leavitt to become Oregon defensive coordinator
  2. Ducks preparing for overall Colorado offense with Buffs’ quarterback status uncertain
  3. Stack up: Oregon exposes flaws last week, looks to respond against Colorado
  4. Oregon defense still finding its identity after loss to Colorado
Previous post

J. Cole addresses race in America with '4 Your Eyez Only'

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks fall to Ole Miss, 83-67, to split post-finals road trip

FootballSports

Report: Colorado’s Jim Leavitt to become Oregon defensive coordinator

Men's BasketballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The No. 22 Oregon Ducks beat the Montana Grizzlies 81-67

Men's BasketballSports

Oregon thrives late to defeat upset-minded Montana 81-67