Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre on Jim Leavitt’s departure: ‘I wish him the best’

Though Oregon has not yet announced Jim Leavitt’s hiring as defensive coordinator, Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement on Thursday thanking Leavitt for his contributions to CU.

On Wednesday, FOX Sports reported that Leavitt will leave Boulder for Eugene to become Willie Taggart’s defensive coordinator.

“Jim and our defensive staff did an excellent job with our defense the last two years,” MacIntyre said. “Jim brough a lot of expertise and energy to our defense. I wish him the best in his move to the University of Oregon and thank him for all the hard work, time and energy he gave to the Colorado Buffaloes.”

Leavitt will replace Brady Hoke at Oregon. The Ducks had the third-worst defense nationally in 2016. The Buffs finished the regular season ranked 18th nationally in points allowed (20.5 a game). Colorado finished the 2016 season ranked second in the Pac-12 in total defense.

