The No. 22 Oregon Ducks beat the Montana Grizzlies 81-67

Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) and Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) shake hands during the pre-game intros. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon forward Chris Boucher (25) defends Montana guard Michael Oguine (0). The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon forward Chris Boucher (25) reaches to try and dunk the ball. The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon forward Chris Boucher (25) falls with the ball on a Montana player. The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives past a Montana player on his way to the hoop. The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) is defended by Montana guard Ahmaad Rorie (14). The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) talks to a teammate during a stoppage in play. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) listens to Oregon Basketball head coach Dana Altman speak during a timeout. The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) looks for a teammate to pass to. The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon forward Chris Boucher (25) tries to block the shot of a Montana player. The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) dives after the ball. The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) defends a Montana player as he drives toward the hoop. The N0. 22 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)