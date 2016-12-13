Donald Trump holds a rally at the Lane Events Convention Center in Eugene, Oregon on May 6, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Trump offers cabinet position to former Oregon football player

President-elect Donald J. Trump has offered the Secretary of the Interior cabinet position to Montana Republican Representative Ryan Zinke, according to the Associated Press.

Zinke, 55, graduated from University of Oregon, where he was an offensive lineman on the football team from 1980-83. Zinke is an ex-Navy SEAL who earned two bronze stars for combat missions in Iraq, according to CNN.

Should he accept Trump’s offer, Zinke will lead the U.S. Department of the Interior, which according to its website, “protects and manages the Nation’s natural resources and cultural heritage.”

Zinke made headlines during his 2014 house campaign for calling Hillary Clinton the “anti-christ.”

“Congressman Zinke is a strong advocate for American energy independence. And he supports an all-encompassing energy policy that includes renewable, fossil fuels and alternative energy,” Trump transition spokesman Jason Miller told reporters on Tuesday. “Congressman Zinke believes we need to find a way to cut through bureaucracy to ensure our nation’s parks, forests, and other public areas are properly maintained and used effectively.”

