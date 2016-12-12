SportsWomen's Basketball
Head Coach Kelly Graves encourages his players. The Oregon Ducks play the San Jose State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2015. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Oregon women’s hoops ranked No. 25 in AP Top 25 poll

December 12, 2016 at 10:29 am


A 7-1 start including a pair of impressive showings against then-ranked No. 24 Michigan State and No. 5 Mississippi State has earned the Oregon women’s basketball team its first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2003-04 season.

The Ducks came in No. 25 in the poll, which was released on Monday morning. Oregon was last ranked No. 21 in Dec. 15, 2003.

Other ranked Pac-12 teams include No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Stanford, No. 11 Washington, No. 15 Colorado and No. 23 Arizona State. Oregon State, Cal and USC all received votes in the poll.

“It’s nice to be back in the top-25 because it means we are having success this season,” head coach Kelly Graves said in a news release. “But the reality is we don’t focus on the polls. It’s a very long season and we continue to focus on improving each game. If we continue to do that, the rankings will take care of themselves.”

The Ducks play at Clemson (8-0) on Monday and at Ole Miss (7-2) on Wednesday.

“It would be awesome to be ranked,” junior Lexi Bando said on Thursday. “We just have to fix some little things here and there and tune up our game a little bit.”

Here's the full AP poll:

  1. Connecticut
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Baylor
  4. Maryland
  5. Mississippi State
  6. South Carolina
  7. Florida State
  8. Louisville
  9. UCLA
  10. Stanford
  11. Washington
  12. Ohio State
  13. Miami
  14. West Virginia
  15. Colorado
  16. Texas
  17. DePaul
  18. Duke
  19. Kentucky
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Syracuse
  22. South Florida
  23. Arizona State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Oregon

