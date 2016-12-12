Head Coach Kelly Graves encourages his players. The Oregon Ducks play the San Jose State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2015. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Oregon women’s hoops ranked No. 25 in AP Top 25 poll

A 7-1 start including a pair of impressive showings against then-ranked No. 24 Michigan State and No. 5 Mississippi State has earned the Oregon women’s basketball team its first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2003-04 season.

The Ducks came in No. 25 in the poll, which was released on Monday morning. Oregon was last ranked No. 21 in Dec. 15, 2003.

Other ranked Pac-12 teams include No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Stanford, No. 11 Washington, No. 15 Colorado and No. 23 Arizona State. Oregon State, Cal and USC all received votes in the poll.

“It’s nice to be back in the top-25 because it means we are having success this season,” head coach Kelly Graves said in a news release. “But the reality is we don’t focus on the polls. It’s a very long season and we continue to focus on improving each game. If we continue to do that, the rankings will take care of themselves.”

The Ducks play at Clemson (8-0) on Monday and at Ole Miss (7-2) on Wednesday.

“It would be awesome to be ranked,” junior Lexi Bando said on Thursday. “We just have to fix some little things here and there and tune up our game a little bit.”

Here's the full AP poll:

Connecticut Notre Dame Baylor Maryland Mississippi State South Carolina Florida State Louisville UCLA Stanford Washington Ohio State Miami West Virginia Colorado Texas DePaul Duke Kentucky Oklahoma Syracuse South Florida Arizona State Virginia Tech Oregon

