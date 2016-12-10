Willie Taggart speaks for the first time as Oregon's football head coach at a press confrence at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Oregon football hires new head coach, women’s basketball annihilates Portland

Despite not making a postseason bowl game, the Oregon football team continues to lead the headlines with the hire of a new head coach.

— Oregon athletic Director Rob Mullens announced on Wednesday that University of South Florida’s Willie Taggart was hired as the Duck’s head football coach. Taggart held a press conference on Thursday morning and began recruiting immediately after, beginning with a trip to Hawaii. The University of Oregon Board of Trustees approved a five-year, $16 million contract for Taggart.

— The Oregon women’s basketball team annihilated the Portland Pilots on Saturday 81-41, led by freshman Ruthy Hebard with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

— The Oregon men’s basketball team prepares for Alabama on Sunday, after a eight-day hiatus from play during finals week. Last year, the Ducks defeated ‘Bama 72-68. A win on Sunday would bring the Duck’s record to 8-2.

— Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was named the Heisman award winner on Saturday night. The award is given to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. He won with 2,144 points. Clemson’s Deshawn Watson came in second with 1,524 points.

