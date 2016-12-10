What to look forward to in 2017 music

With the loss of legends like David Bowie and Prince among many others, 2016 has been a surreal year for music fans. Musicians paid tribute to and built on the legacies of those who passed while also crafting their own voices.

Though it may have been a sad one, this year was also full of daring releases like Beyonce’s Lemonade and indie rock gems like Car Seat Headrest’s Teens of Denial. On Nov. 27, Childish Gambino released his newest album Awaken, My Love! to mixed reviews.

This year year chock full of great and disappointing cultural and musical touchstones, as any year is. Now that we’re rounding the corner, the question must be asked: What will 2017 music be defined by? Hopefully, instead of more death it will be more great music, as it should be.

Here are a select few releases to look forward to in early 2017.

“Dead Alive” by The Shins — New album out in mid-2017

It says something that the only original member of The Shins to stay in the band is lead singer James Mercer. The Portland-based band has been releasing music since the ‘90s and was even featured in a Gilmore Girls episode at the time. Yet, this new single representing an album to be released in 2017 doesn’t quite do the band’s previous accomplishments like Wincing the Night Away any justice.

With the drum machine intro and James Mercer’s synthesized vocals, it feels like a drawn on version of “Simple Song” off of the 2012 release, Port of Morrow. For 2017, expect establishment indie bands like The Shin’s to keep releasing different versions of the same song that their longtime fans will eat up.

“On Hold” by The XX — I See You out Jan. 13.

The XX have been a prolific group since it burst onto the international stage in 2009, with the smoky track “Crystallized.” Drummer Jamie XX released a solo album last year and “On Hold” is the group’s first single since then. Jamie XX and Romy Madley Croft’s voices intertwine like ribbon in this release, as they do in many of the band’s others. And yet, Croft’s voice is seemingly more confident and brash in “On Hold” than ever before.

Expect this dance-pop group to continue with this newfound energy; they won’t go up in smoke just yet.

“Follow the Leader” by Foxygen — Hang out Jan. 20.

Foxygen’s music video for its new single, “Follow the Leader,” features a team of lanky adults dancing on a playground as Sam France sings over some swelling strings and horns. The band’s new album features a full symphony in every song. It’s apparent in this single and in “America” that the duo is using that symphony to its fullest extent. Foxygen has followed an upwards trajectory, and this larger sound might just bring them to the clouds.

