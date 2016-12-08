FootballMultimediaPhotoSports

Photos: Willie Taggart introduced as Oregon football head coach

December 8, 2016 at 12:56 pm


Oregon Football head coach Willie Taggart reacts to the size of the crowd for his press confrence at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon President Michael Schill, Oregon Football head coach Willie Taggart and Oregon Athletics Director Rob Mullens sit, waiting for the press confrence to start at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon President Michael Schill introduces Oregon Football head coach Willie Taggart for the first time at a press fornce at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Willie Taggart speaks for the first time as Oregon’s football head coach at a press confrence at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Athletics Director Rob Mullens speaks at the press conference to introduce Willie Taggart as Oregon Football’s head coach at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Willie Taggart speaks for the first time as Oregon’s football head coach at a press confrence at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Willie Taggart speaks for the first time as Oregon’s football head coach at a press confrence at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Men’s Basketball head coach Dana Altman shakes hands with Oregon Football head coach Willie Taggart after the press conference at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Adam Eberhardt

