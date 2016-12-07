Watch: Willie Taggart makes first comments as Oregon head coach at Eugene Airport

Willie Taggart, who was hired as Oregon football’s 33rd head coach on Wednesday, landed in Eugene at 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday night after departing Tampa, Florida. As he emerged with athetlic department staffers, he flashed an “O.”

He met three reporters and spoke briefly before he got into Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens’ car.

Watch his full comments here:

Taggart kept his answers short and to-the-point. He met with South Florida’s football team on Wednesday morning to deliver the news that he had taken the job in Eugene.

“It’s tough, but been through it before,” Taggart said. “It’s part of it. Really excited. Going to miss the guys at South Florida. I’m excited about seeing my guys here.”

Taggart said the chance to win a national title ultimately brought him to Eugene. He’s the first coach Oregon has hired from outside the program since 1976.

“That’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

The 40-year-old Taggart said he plans to hit the recruiting trail soon.

“I’m so happy to be here in Oregon,” Taggart said.

