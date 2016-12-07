FootballSports
The Oregon Ducks take a final kneel after their last home game. The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Report: Oregon Ducks to name South Florida’s Willie Taggart as head coach Wednesday

December 7, 2016 at 6:51 am


Oregon football has found its man.

The Ducks are expected to officially announce their hiring of South Florida’s Willie Taggart on Wednesday, according to an ESPN report early Wednesday morning.

ESPN reported that Taggart, along with Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen, were the two finalists for the position.

Taggart owns a 40-45 record in his seven years as a head football coach. He went 16-20 in three years at Western Kentucky before arriving at South Florida to record a 24-25 record. Taggart led South Florida to a 10-2 record in 2016.

Under Taggart, 40, the Bulls finished the regular season at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

He worked as a running back coach at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh from 2007-09, where he coached Toby Gerhart. Before that, he worked as an assistant at Western Kentucky, helping the program to new heights in 2002 when he was co-offensive coordinator in the FCS national title game.

More to come..

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Sharpshooting Ducks head to South Dakota for semifinal showdown
  2. Oregon lacrosse adds program alum Colleen Taggart to staff
  3. Report: Oregon to hire Washington State’s Dave Yost as quarterbacks coach
  4. Ducks lacrosse adds assistant coach, men’s hoops picked fourth in Pac-12
Previous post

Oregon men's basketball: History shows a good December will lead to a great March

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Men's BasketballSports

Oregon men’s basketball: History shows a good December will lead to a great March

Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Men’s basketball sets school records, Duck alum Caroline Inglis earns LPGA status for 2017

CrimeMen's BasketballNewsSports

UO files motion to dismiss third amended complaint in lawsuits filed by former Oregon basketball players

SportsWomen's Basketball

Oregon defeats Vanguard 95-55 and shows depth in exhibition game