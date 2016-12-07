The Oregon Ducks take a final kneel after their last home game. The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Report: Oregon Ducks to name South Florida’s Willie Taggart as head coach Wednesday

Oregon football has found its man.

The Ducks are expected to officially announce their hiring of South Florida’s Willie Taggart on Wednesday, according to an ESPN report early Wednesday morning.

ESPN reported that Taggart, along with Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen, were the two finalists for the position.

Taggart owns a 40-45 record in his seven years as a head football coach. He went 16-20 in three years at Western Kentucky before arriving at South Florida to record a 24-25 record. Taggart led South Florida to a 10-2 record in 2016.

Under Taggart, 40, the Bulls finished the regular season at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

He worked as a running back coach at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh from 2007-09, where he coached Toby Gerhart. Before that, he worked as an assistant at Western Kentucky, helping the program to new heights in 2002 when he was co-offensive coordinator in the FCS national title game.

Willie Taggart had 3 key recommendations for Oregon job: Tony Dungy, Jim Harbaugh & Oliver Luck — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 7, 2016

More to come..

Comments