Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) laughs with teammate Kave Bigby-Williams (35) after watching his highlight on the big screen. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Quick Hits: Men’s basketball sets school records, Duck alum Caroline Inglis earns LPGA status for 2017

December 6, 2016 at 6:00 am


— Just seven months out from graduation and turning professional, former Ducks golfer Caroline Inglis has earned LPGA golf status for 2017. She is the first Oregon native to attain LPGA status since Allison Hanna, who went on tour for nine years before switching jobs in 2013.

— Vin Lananna, the associate athletic director of Oregon Track and Field and president of TrackTown USA, won the USATF presidency last week at the national track and field organization’s annual meeting. He had initially been up against Jackie Joyner-Kersee for the presidency, but she withdrew at the last moment, leading to his election by acclamation.

— The Oregon women’s basketball team recorded a 95-55 win in a exhibition game against Vanguard on Sunday. Their third quarter score of 32-11, along with the fact that they outscored their past three opponents 79-28 in the third quarter, indicates that the Ducks truly shine in the third period.

— After the Oregon football program fired its head coach Mark Helfrich, the athletic department has put an end to its trend of promoting from within, opting to branch out nationally instead. The Oregonian’s John Canzano reports that the search is now headquartered in New York.

— The Oregon men’s basketball team set new school records of 128 points, 36 assists and 54 field goals as the Ducks went on to defeat Savannah State 128-55 to notch their 30th straight home win. Though the Ducks were predicted to win the conference, No. 11 UCLA may be the team to watch after the Bruins upset Kentucky, the top-ranked team in the nation, by a final of 97-92.

Romaine is a senior at the University of Oregon majoring in journalism. A budding nerd in track and field, she is actively learning the technicalities of ball sports to compensate for her lack of hand-eye coordination.

