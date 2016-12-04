AcademicsAdministrationCityCrimeHealthNewsNews PodcastsPodcastPolitics Fall term wrap up: Lead, Knight Campus, Taylor’s, blackface and protests Franziska Monahan and Noah Mcgraw — December 4, 2016 at 6:00 am Noah McGraw and Franziska Monahan go over the major headlines of the term. This episode was produced by Franziska Monahan. Our music was written by Evan DuPell. Comments Related posts: Idea Industry: Black Friday and REI’s #OptOutside campaign Idea Industry: The world of typeface This Oregon Life: Exploring the world of imaginary friends Podcast: Anti-Trump protests, BSU rallies, Taylor’s credit card fraud