AcademicsAdministrationCityCrimeHealthNewsNews PodcastsPodcastPolitics

Fall term wrap up: Lead, Knight Campus, Taylor’s, blackface and protests

and December 4, 2016 at 6:00 am


 

Noah McGraw and Franziska Monahan go over the major headlines of the term.

This episode was produced by Franziska Monahan. Our music was written by Evan DuPell.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Idea Industry: Black Friday and REI’s #OptOutside campaign
  2. Idea Industry: The world of typeface
  3. This Oregon Life: Exploring the world of imaginary friends
  4. Podcast: Anti-Trump protests, BSU rallies, Taylor’s credit card fraud
Previous post

Ducks are hitting their stride at a perfect time after historic win

Next post

Review: X shows Portland how a rock concert is supposed to sound

Franziska Monahan

Franziska Monahan

Related Posts

A view of Eugene from a drone at Skinner's Butte (Kenny Jacoby/Emerald)
News

Human Rights Commission pushes to make Eugene a Sanctuary City

The Idea Industry
MultimediaPodcast

Idea Industry: The world of typeface

Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald
ASUONews

ASUO Wrap-Up November 30

(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)
News

General Counsel to investigate athletic department free-speech issues