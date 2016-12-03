Men's BasketballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The No. 23 Oregon Ducks blow out the Savannah State Tigers 128-59

December 3, 2016 at 5:31 pm


Oregon Ducks forward Roman Sorkin (41) defends Savannah State Tigers guard Marlon Daniel (2) as he drives to the hoop. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Roman Sorkin (41) defends Savannah State Tigers guard Marlon Daniel (2) as he drives to the hoop. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Savannah State Tigers head coach Horace Broadnax attempts to persuade the referees of a kicked ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Savannah State Tigers head coach Horace Broadnax attempts to persuade the referees of a kicked ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) reaches to block the shot of Savannah State Tigers guard Joshua Floyd (11). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) reaches to block the shot of Savannah State Tigers guard Joshua Floyd (11). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) passes over Savannah State Tigers defenders. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) passes over Savannah State Tigers defenders. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) gets past Savannah State Tigers guard Troyce Manassa (4). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) gets past Savannah State Tigers guard Troyce Manassa (4). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) tries to regain control of the ball under the basket. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) tries to regain control of the ball under the basket. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts after a foul was called on him. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts after a foul was called on him. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) drives past a Savannah State player toward the hoop. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) drives past a Savannah State player toward the hoop. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Kave Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Kave Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) falls after trying to grab the ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) falls after trying to grab the ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (1) defends Savannah State Tigers guard Isaiah Felder (15). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (1) defends Savannah State Tigers guard Isaiah Felder (15). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Charlie Noebel (10) makes a pass to a teammate. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Charlie Noebel (10) makes a pass to a teammate. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) laughs with teammate Kave Bigby-Williams (35) after watching his highlight on the big screen. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) laughs with teammate Kave Bigby-Williams (35) after watching his highlight on the big screen. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) high fives fans after the game. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) high fives fans after the game. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Photos: No. 25 Oregon Men’s Basketball beats Savannah State 77-59
  2. Photos: Oregon volleyball sweeps Louisiana State University Tigers 3-1 in second round of the playoffs
  3. Photos: Oregon Ducks take down No. 24 Michigan State Spartans, 88-55
  4. Photos: Oregon Ducks come back to defeat Boise State, win 68-63
Previous post

Gaming Week In Review: ASA finds 'No Man's Sky' did nothing wrong, 'CS:GO' glove skins

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Adam Eberhardt

Adam Eberhardt

Related Posts

Just before their game against the Colorado Buffs, the Ducks huddle together. The Ducks host the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs in Volleyball for their senior night at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 10, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
SportsVolleyball

Ducks season ends in NCAA Tournament with 3-1 loss to Michigan

Oregon Associate Athletic Director Vin Lananna takes in the meet early in the day. The Oregon Ducks host the Pepsi Invitational at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 9, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
SportsTrack & Field

TrackTown USA president Vin Lananna wins USA Track & Field presidency by acclamation

Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich cheers the team on in time of need. The No. 7 Oregon Ducks travel to East Lansing, Michigan to do battle with the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans on September 12, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)
FootballSports

Mark Helfrich grants ESPN Radio interview: ‘Nobody is safe in this business’

The women come together after shedding some tears of laughter and nostalgia. The Ducks host the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs in Volleyball for their senior night at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 10, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
SportsVolleyball

Quick Hits: Volleyball advances in NCAA Tournament, football coaching search begins