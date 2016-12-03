Photos: The No. 23 Oregon Ducks blow out the Savannah State Tigers 128-59

Oregon Ducks forward Roman Sorkin (41) defends Savannah State Tigers guard Marlon Daniel (2) as he drives to the hoop. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Savannah State Tigers head coach Horace Broadnax attempts to persuade the referees of a kicked ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) reaches to block the shot of Savannah State Tigers guard Joshua Floyd (11). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) passes over Savannah State Tigers defenders. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) gets past Savannah State Tigers guard Troyce Manassa (4). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) tries to regain control of the ball under the basket. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts after a foul was called on him. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) drives past a Savannah State player toward the hoop. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Kave Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) falls after trying to grab the ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (1) defends Savannah State Tigers guard Isaiah Felder (15). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Charlie Noebel (10) makes a pass to a teammate. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) laughs with teammate Kave Bigby-Williams (35) after watching his highlight on the big screen. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) high fives fans after the game. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)