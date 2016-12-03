Oregon Ducks forward Kave Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon rewrites record book in 128-59 rout of Savannah State

Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena was one for the ages.

The Ducks (7-2) rolled Savannah State (2-8) by a final score of 128-59, extending their win streak to five games since losing to Georgetown on Nov. 21.

“It was a fun day for the guys,” said head coach Dana Altman.

It was a fun night for the 6,447 fans in attendance as well, who might want to save their ticket stubs. The blowout saw the Ducks rewrite portions of the program’s record book.

The Ducks set both program and Matthew Knight Arena records for points (128), field goals made (54) and assists (36).

“Offensively, our efficiency is going up,” said Payton Pritchard, who led the team with a career-high 13 assists.

It didn’t stop there, however. The team also set the Matthew Knight Arena record for points in a half (70), field goal attempts (90) and rebounds (67).

Although sporting just a 2-7 record, Oregon was well aware of Savannah State’s offensive ability. SSU entered the game leading the NCAA in 3-point field goals made per game, as well as No. 8 nationally in total points.

“We knew coming in they play fast,” said Altman. “The floor was going to be open.”

The floor was definitely open for business. The Ducks whipped the ball all around the court and were seemingly able to get whatever shot they wanted. They dominated Savannah State on the boards with 67 rebounds. Oregon held a 82-10 advantage in points in the paint.

While Savannah State fired away 50 3-point field goals — another Matthew Knight Arena record — the Ducks still struggled a bit in finding their outside shot, starting just 1 of 11 from behind the arc before finishing the game 12 of 35.

“We’re a much better shooting team than what we’ve shown,” said Altman.

Just as impressive as the Ducks’ scoring ability was their performance on the defensive end, stifling one of the top scoring teams in the NCAA. Savannah State was held to under 60 points for the first time this season.

“It’s still a work in progress,” said Pritchard. “We’re playing better team defense.”

Dillon Brooks helped lead the way with 22 points in just 13 minutes of play as he is working his way back from injury.

“I’m almost there,” said Brooks. “[Coach Altman] is going to let the beast loose soon.”

Tyler Dorsey finished with a career high 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

It was a memorable night for the Ducks – the 69-point victory is the second largest in school history. However, they know that they are entering a crucial stretch of the season. The Ducks have just four more games before entering Pac-12 play.

“These next three to four weeks are really important for this team,” said Altman. “We’ve got to get so much better in so many areas.”

Oregon has over a week off. The Ducks host Alabama on Dec. 11.

