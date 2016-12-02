The women come together after shedding some tears of laughter and nostalgia. The Ducks host the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs in Volleyball for their senior night at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 10, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Volleyball advances in NCAA Tournament, football coaching search begins

— Oregon’s volleyball team advanced to the secound round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night with a 3-1 win over Miami-Ohio. Lindsey Vander Weide led the Ducks with 18 kills. Freshman Ronika Stone added a season-high 16 kills as well. The Ducks play Michigan on Friday night in the Wolverines’ home arena.

— Following Oregon’s decision on Tuesday to fire head coach Mark Helfrich, there’s been plenty of speculation on coaching candidates. ESPN’s Todd McShay said in a radio interview on Thursday that the Ducks most move away from their old style with the new coach.

— Former Oregon offensive coordinator Scott Frost said Thursday that he is not a candidate for the coaching opening in Eugene.

“I’m happy right here,” Frost told reporters. “This is where I want to be. I started something here, and I feel like we’ve taken a lot of steps to get this program to the top of our league. I want to see that through.”

— SI.com’s Pete Thamel wrote on Tuesday about five potential candidates for the Oregon coaching opening. He included Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck, Tulsa’s Philip Montgomery and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham. Thamel also included former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, but Kelly said on Wednesday that he’s not interested in returning to Eugene.

— In the wake of Helfrich’s departure, the Ducks have had two highly touted recruits decommit from the program.

— Men’s hoops rolled to its fourth consecutive win on Thursday. The Ducks downed Western Oregon 93-54. In the win, 10 different Ducks played at least 18 minutes.

— Women’s basketball’s two 2017 recruits were ranked No. 1 and No. 7 among international prospects on Wednesday.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments