Idea Industry: The world of typeface

What do the Moon and Nike have in common? In this episode of the Idea Industry, Emily Garcia and Zach Moss discuss typefaces, its impact on presidential elections, which fonts Emily calls the “little black dresses” that never go wrong and why you can’t purchase the Gotham typeface (thanks, Obama).

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Our music was written by Evan DuPell.

