Things to do this week: Dec. 1-7: Sleigh’r Ball, Louis the Child and Toruk – The First Flight

Friday, Dec. 2: Fall Dance Loft at the Dougherty Dance Theatre (1484 University St.), 8 p.m., students $5, general $10

The University of Oregon Dance Department will host the 2016 Fall Dance Loft, a night of dance showcasing multiple works. The event will include a diverse range of performances and styles. Each piece will be a student work choreographed and performed by current UO students.

This event is an excellent way for those with or without dance knowledge to be introduced to the dance program. Dance classes have been taught at the UO for over a century and the school now offers both a major and a minor.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from the UO Ticket Office (541-346-4363). For more information visit the dance program’s website.

-Leanne Harloff

Saturday, Dec. 3: Sleigh’r Ball 2016 at Ninkasi Brewing (272 Van Buren St), 5-10 p.m.

This December, Ninkasi Brewing is hosting another Sleigh’r Ball to celebrate the three limited flavors of their winter ale, Sleigh’r. The three unique ales served at the ball are Sleigh’r Winter Ale, Imperial Sleigh’r Winter Ale and Imperial Pumpkin Sleigh’r Winter Ale with pumpkin and brown sugar. Music will play from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with live performances from Electric Funeral on the patio at Ninkasi brewing.

Guests are encouraged to bring new toys for Ninkasi’s toy drive for the Pediatric and Adolescent Unit at Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center. Guests are also invited to wear their festive holiday attire — anything from ugly Christmas sweaters to elf costumes. Additionally, the Red Five Hotdog Company will be providing food, and a raffle will be held with prizes from the brewery. Tickets are given for participating in the toy drive, dressing up in festive wear and posting about the event on social media.

Find out more at Oregon Craft Beer’s website.

-Casey Miller

Sunday, Dec. 4: The Steel Wheels at WOW Hall (291 W 8th Ave) 7 p.m., $15 advance and $18 at the door

Fans of soulful Americana and mountain music will find plenty to love in The Steel Wheels when they make their way to WOW Hall this Sunday. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, The Steel Wheels specialize in bluegrass, folk and fiddle music, using their commitment to the sounds of the past to help transport their audiences to another time and place.

First formed by lead vocalist and songwriter Trent Wagler and guitarist Jay Lapp, the band began touring steadily in 2009 and have found steady underground success throughout its career. Best known for its 2015 LP Leave Some Things Behind, the band has received great praise nationwide; NPR featured the group with its Song of the Day promotion in 2012, and other publications have heaped acclaim on their soulful sound.

-Dana Alston

Saturday, Dec. 3: Louis the Child at WOW Hall (291 W 8th Ave), 8 p.m., $15 advance, $18 at the door

Louis the Child members Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett have been performing together for over two years after meeting at a Madeon concert back in high school. The Chicago-based EDM duo kicked off its first nationwide tour as a headliner earlier this summer. Their singles “Weekend” and “It’s Strange” received national attention after Taylor Swift and Lorde took to Twitter to praise the up and coming electronic DJ group. Along with releasing an album’s worth of remixes last summer, Louis the Child added the duo’s latest single, “Fire,” to their discography.

The show will be opened by Norwegian electronic DJ Bearson, who is known for his single “One Step at a Time” which was released last winter. The mysterious artist Elohim, who keeps her identity a secret by covering her face with a mask during her performances, will be performing a special guest set as well.

-Zach Price

Wednesday, Dec. 7: Cirque du Soleil TORUK – The First Flight at the Moda Center (1 N Center Ct St, Portland) 7:30 p.m., tickets $34-$110

If you’re a fan of James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar and need a little more of the distant world of Pandora in your life, you can check out one of Cirque du Soleil’s newest attractions, which will take you back to the whimsical world of the Navi for a surreal adventure.

TORUK – The First Flight is a live stage performance based in the Avatar universe before the events of the film. It follows of the exploits two young Navi as they try to save the Tree of Souls, a sacred natural wonder. To do this, they’ll need to tame the Toruk, the flying orange lizard creatures first featured in the film.

The performance will feature an array of high-budget visuals, puppetry and stagecraft to bring the characters of the Avatar universe into the real world.

Learn more at the Rose Quarter website.

-Mathew Brock

Comments