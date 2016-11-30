What’s new on Netflix this month?

As students returned from Thanksgiving break, many came to the sudden realization that it’s week 10 of the term, which can only mean one thing: It’s dead week. All of those readings you didn’t do, papers you didn’t write and key concepts that you don’t understand have to be understood and completed in just enough time for finals.

However, it wouldn’t be dead week without a little bit of procrastination. Along with the certain stress and anxiety that comes with the end of the term also comes a new month, which means that there will be hours of new Netflix shows and movies to binge watch. So put down that applied science textbook that you haven’t touched since syllabus week and check out what’s new on the popular streaming site.

Amongst the numerous other movies that will be added to Netflix this month, the 1978 classic and UO treasure, Animal House will be making it’s way to your queue this Thursday. The film follows the story of two college freshman who, after joining the wildest fraternity on campus, have to fight off the dean and a rival fraternity to keep their charter. Many scenes from this movie were filmed at the current Phi Kappa Psi house here in Eugene, making this a must watch for any UO student.

If you’re looking for something a little more mature, the much anticipated biopic, Barry — which details the life of a young Barack Obama as an undergraduate student at University of Columbia — will be available starting Dec. 16. The Netflix production features Devon Terrell as the President-to-be trying to figure out his place in the world. While missing his family back in Hawaii, Obama struggles to adapt to life in the Big Apple as one of the few African-American students at the Ivy League school.

HBO’s series Hip-Hop Evolution, which will be added on Dec. 2, is a must watch mini-doc series for anyone who considers themselves a fan of the genre. The series depicts the origins of hip-hop by going all the way back to the 1980s and roots of rap music. Featuring exclusive interviews with artists Run DMC, Ice-T and N.W.A., the series provides a brief history of the most influential DJs, MCs and rappers that forever changed the game.

Netflix is also adding several TV specials, including Reggie Watts’ comedy special Spatial, and illusionist David Blaine’s Street Magic.

The addition of many new titles also means that Netflix will be removing older ones. The list of movies being taken down from the site includes 1986’s classic action hit Top Gun and the Oscar-winning American Beauty.

Top Gun tells the story of arrogant Naval pilot Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and his co-pilot, nicknamed “Goose.” When the two are sent to a training academy, they must compete with the best pilots in the nation in order to graduate. Val Kilmer portrays the infamous antagonist “Iceman” who challenges Maverick for the top of the class.

In American Beauty, Kevin Spacey plays a dissatisfied middle-class worker who decides to reinvent himself by quitting his job in order to lead a more fulfilling life of scandal and deception. The film — which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2000, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography — touches on the repression and conformity of American society. Make sure to give both of these classics a watch before they’re gone.

Check out the complete list of shows coming and leaving Netflix in the month of December here.

