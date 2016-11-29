FootballSports
Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich watches his players warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Social media reacts: Players, fans and media on Mark Helfrich’s firing

November 29, 2016 at 10:07 pm


Mark Helfrich has been fired as the head coach of Oregon football after eight total years with the program, the athletic department announced in a press release Tuesday evening.

Helfrich will end his tenure with a 37-16 record. However, the Ducks finished 4-8 in 2016, including a loss to Oregon State. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens made the decision on Tuesday to fire Helfrich. He informed Helfrich of the decision on Tuesday in his office.

Many fans, former and current players and members of the media took to Twitter to express their reactions.

Here are some of the reactions below:

The Mullens presser can be seen below.

