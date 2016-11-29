Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich watches his players warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Social media reacts: Players, fans and media on Mark Helfrich’s firing

Mark Helfrich has been fired as the head coach of Oregon football after eight total years with the program, the athletic department announced in a press release Tuesday evening.

Helfrich will end his tenure with a 37-16 record. However, the Ducks finished 4-8 in 2016, including a loss to Oregon State. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens made the decision on Tuesday to fire Helfrich. He informed Helfrich of the decision on Tuesday in his office.

Many fans, former and current players and members of the media took to Twitter to express their reactions.

Here are some of the reactions below:

I will forever be thankful for Coach Helfrich. You cannot name a better man than him. He is a huge reason why I am so proud to be a Duck. — Jackson Rice (@JacksonRice49) November 30, 2016

Whatever happens, I'm forever grateful for Helf. Amazing coach & person in general. Never met a coach that cares so much about his players. — Haramdré (@Haramdre) November 27, 2016

Thank you coach💯 you were one of the few to give me a chance, much love!!✊🏽 — Troy Dye (@Tdye15dbTroy) November 30, 2016

:/ — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) November 30, 2016

Sad to see Mark Helfrich lose his dream job. 1 of my favorite coaches in CFB bc of the way he treats ppl. Reminder that CFB is business 1st. — Sam Steele Ponder (@sam_ponder) November 30, 2016

I understand the business but sorry to hear about Mark Helfrich being let go as HC @WinTheDay. Good man. Treated us w great respect — Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) November 30, 2016

Sorry to see Oregon fire Mark Helfrich. Marshfield grad is a class act. He has made Bay Area proud #coospreps — John Gunther (@jguntherworld) November 30, 2016

If Oregon Ducks don't have successor to Helfrich sewn up, this is a debacle. $11.6M buyout, millions more 4 next coach & recruits in limbo. — SportsBusinessRadio (@SBRadio) November 30, 2016

If Oregon didn't beat Stanford last year, Stanford would have been in CFP & Oregon in Rose Bowl… — JK (@LSJU97) November 30, 2016

So you're saying that beating Stanford cost Helfrich his job… or at least hastened his firing https://t.co/iLgL4a7ONZ — David Lombardi (@LombardiESPN) November 30, 2016

Jeez, this Oregon press release just throws Helfrich under the bus over the last 4 paragraphs. Don't let the door .. https://t.co/Dyb9BvKa3X pic.twitter.com/sIzi0d9z9j — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 30, 2016

Essentially what Oregon says by doing this is: Helfrich inherited his successes and was responsible for the failures. https://t.co/Wga0AycxSh — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 30, 2016

Perfect example of how not to write up a press release. Good lord. https://t.co/uxB0ZKco5e — John Diaz (@ByJohnDiaz) November 30, 2016

Edited my story on GoDucks FYI. Wasn't the time and place for more than a simple acknowledgement of the decision, with quotes. My apologies. — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) November 30, 2016

I think my personal feelings for Helf are well known. If I failed him in a professional sense, only makes the day more gut-wrenching. https://t.co/0EoC1xUYKn — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) November 30, 2016

The Mullens presser can be seen below.

LIVE on #Periscope: Ducks AD Rob Mullens speaks with media after Mark Helfrich is fired https://t.co/iUVgWXuAkA — Emerald Sports (@ODEsports) November 30, 2016

