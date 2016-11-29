Robles: Can safety pins really make a difference?

You may have noticed a spread of pictures popping up in social media newsfeed of people wearing safety pins on their clothing. The wearing of a safety pin is a part of a rising social movement occurring in the United States that started after the presidential election.

These safety pins are meant to indicate someone as an ally of minority social groups that are experiencing hatred and discrimination. It is meant to be a representation of their willingness to stand up for equal rights and treatment. In this time of uncertainty, many are searching for a way to reconcile themselves to this new reality.

The movement was inspired by the similar movement in the UK after Brexit, which was the UK’s decision to leave the European Union which sparked multiple outbreaks of racism within Britain. This movement is gaining momentum in support of minority social groups, including immigrants and the Muslim community.

Although this form of “silent protest” is not only appropriate and heart-warming, it just doesn’t seem to be enough. Anybody can wear a safety pin and claim themselves an ally, but actions and not standpoints are what makes a difference in our society.

“I have a daughter who is not white. It’s scary to have children [who are] in the position of being bullied or attacked. The safety pins were a no-brainer,” said Stephanie Lind, a community member and strong activist of inclusion and equality.

In truth, it’s our children that are likely to benefit from this kind of movement. Lind described the fear that she felt for her child after the election, because there was no way of knowing how people would react and yet, she had to send her daughter to school anyway. Allowing children to see the solidarity among their community members can relieve stress and keep their lives functioning near normal, pinning a safety pin on your clothes can’t be where it ends.

Lind admits to never being someone who generally defended her opinions: “I’m at a point where I can’t be passive, wearing something that exposes my opinions is pushing me to not be [passive] and to do more.” Lind has taken to wearing extra safety pins so that when she spreads the word to those unaware, she can also share a pin with them should they wish to participate. Perhaps the employment of the pin can bring courage to those in power to make a real difference, and start one’s further involvement in other movements as well.

In many ways, we have become further divided than ever before, but one of the benefits of disparity is that we learn a little more about ourselves along the way. Who we want to be is often determined by qualities we know we don’t wish to embody. A large portion of the country is attempting to remain open minded and ultimately inclusive toward all social groups and impose solidarity, specifically towards immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community and the Muslim community.

Writer Ijeoma Oluo questions the actual influence this movement may have on our society. “I won’t trust anyone just because they are wearing a safety pin,” writes Oluo. “I will trust actions, nothing more, nothing less.” Oluo points out that there is a problem with this movement despite its positive surface message. Wearing a safety pin isn’t enough— but it can be the start of something bigger.

Considering oneself as an ally of someone who is being discriminated against is admirable. I appreciate the effort as much as anyone can, but we can’t let it stop there. Actions speak louder than accessories. There will never be a more meaningful message than someone physically or verbally defending someone else under social attack.

Although the intention behind this movement speaks wonders and may touch those it is directed towards, it does little to improve the “danger” that these minority groups find themselves in. “It’s not enough,” says Lind, “but I think that it’s a way that, on my person, I can make a statement. They act as a constant reminder to myself to do more.”

