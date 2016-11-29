Oregon State Beavers cornerback Treston Decoud (14) reaches to try and intercept a pass meant for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Football season ends with Civil War loss, Oregon volleyball makes the NCAA Tournament

— Oregon Volleyball wrapped up their season with a 3-1 win at Oregon State on Friday and will play in the NCAA Tournament on Dec. 1 against Miami RedHawks.

— Oregon women’s basketball bounced back from its first loss of the season against No. 7 Mississippi State with consecutive wins over Hawaii and San Jose State. Ionescu recorded the program’s first triple-double in at least 25 years in the game against San Jose State. The team has won six of seven to start the season.

— On Monday, Ionescu was named Pac-12 freshman of the week for the second straight week. She averaged 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and shot 36.6 percent from the floor.

— Oregon Head Coach Mark Helfrich and Athletic Director Rob Mullens will be meeting this week to discuss the future of the football program after the team finished their season Saturday with a 34-24 loss in the Civil War. The loss snapped an eight game Civil War win streak for the Ducks.

— Emerald reporter Romaine Soh took a look at the impact five-time NCAA champion Track and Field athlete Edward Cheserek has had both off and on the track.

—The Pac-12 announced postseason awards on Monday for volleyball, with Amanda Benson and Lindsey Vander Weide being named to the All-Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Team. Ronika Stone was named to the All-Freshman team.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments