Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) attempts a drive on Boise State Broncos guard Justinian Jessup (3). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Dillon Brooks “was trying too hard” in his home debut as he continues to shake off rust

November 29, 2016 at 12:14 am


Dillon Brooks made his much anticipated return to Matt Knight Arena on Monday in a 68-63 Oregon victory over Boise State. The pre-season All-American was far from impressive.

Brooks has been limited this season because of a foot injury, and he made his return during the Maui Invitational a week ago. He played well in Hawaii given that he had barely practiced all offseason. Against Boise State, he was on the floor, but his game was stuck in Maui.

“He had a bad game. He was trying too hard. He was going way too fast,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said.

In the first half, Brooks entered the game at the 14:06 mark. He had two turnovers by 13:07. His one assist for the game came during that minute as well.

One of Brook’s best attributes is his confidence when he has the ball in his hands. His ability to drive to the basket and finish at the rim is what the Oregon offense was lacking this season. On Monday, he lost control of the ball with little defensive pressure.

He was pressing, and every time his shot went up it was almost never found the net.

At halftime, Brooks was 0-of-4 from the field and 0-of-1 from three. He finished the half with two fouls as well. It was a busy first half for Brooks, even in just nine minutes of action.

“We know he’s a good player… He’s just got to slow down. It’ll come back. He was pressured tonight,” Altman said.

Overall, the Ducks were playing a sloppy game. They had eight turnovers by halftime, and they finished with 15.

“Because we were ranked fourth, everybody expects us to be this monster team, but we still have learning to do,” Dylan Ennis said. “Last year we had a few growing pains, but we got it right.”

In the second half, Brooks was slightly better, but it took some time.

He scored his first points on a free throw, but it was not until 6:36 that he played more like his usual self.

 

A layup gave Brooks his first field goal of the night, and the Ducks had cut Boise State’s lead to six. On the next defensive possession, Brooks blocked a shot that led to two points on the Oregon end.

Three minutes later, Brooks made the two most important free throws of the night.

Oregon had a three point lead with two seconds left. Brooks hit both. Oregon won the game.

Brooks finished the game with five points, three rebounds, one assist and four turnovers in 21 minutes of play. He shot 1-of-9 from the field and 0-of-3 from three.

Brooks has always been a physical player, and he was tonight. But his skills are still rusty.

If Oregon wants to meet expectations this season, it starts with Brooks. His home opener is out of the way, and he was a month to sharpen his skills before Pac-12 play begins. Plenty of time for his skills to catch a flight back.

