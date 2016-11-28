Photos: Oregon Ducks come back to defeat Boise State, win 68-63

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) pushes off of Boise State Broncos guard James Reid (55). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) attempts a jump shot. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (13) gets up off the floor after losing the ball to a Boise State Broncos defender. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice speaks to his team during a timeout. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) attempts a jump shot over Boise State Broncos guard Chandler Hutchison (15). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) attempts a lay up. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) attempts a jump shot late in the first half. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts following a foul call. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) celebrates after scoring a second half jump shot. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) forces a pass through three Boise State Broncos defenders. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) attempts a short shot over Boise State Broncos forward Zach Haney (11). The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (13) passes back to a teammate after driving to the middle of the key. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Boise State Broncos forward Zach Haney (11) is warned to back away from the sideline prior to an Oregon Ducks inbound play. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks Jordan Bell (1) and Dillon Brooks (24) look toward the scoreboard following the game. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)