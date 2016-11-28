Oregon celebrates a win. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon women’s basketball giving every player a chance

In all seven Oregon women’s basketball games, every eligible players has seen the floor.

At the start of the season, that number was 13, but with freshman Sierra Campisano returning from injury in the Ducks’ win over CSU Bakersfield, it became 14 total players. It is highly unusual to see a team use its entire eligible squad, but Oregon may actually need the extra minutes to establish chemistry with a seven-member freshman class.

“It kind of makes it disjointed a little bit,” Graves said. “We’re going to have to tighten it up.

“We’re going to try and play as many players as we can early on and see. It’ll all shake out at some point. I anticipate by Christmas, certainly by the time we open Pac-12 play that we’re gonna be settling in on a 9, 10 [player] rotation. We have to. It makes it tough when you’re playing so many players.”

Oregon was favored to win its first few games of nonconference play. Graves was happy to play every player to keep the team fresh for the big games against No. 24 Michigan State and No. 7 Mississippi State.

“We’re trying to get as many kids as many minutes as possible,” Graves said following the win against UTSA. “Back-to-back … against two of the best in the country. It was good that we were able to play a lot of different players.”

When Oregon was set to play No. 24-ranked Michigan State, it was expected that Graves would use a tighter rotation, but the Ducks dominated the game to the point that all 14 players once again played.

“I didn’t anticipate the way it went,” Graves said. “I didn’t think we’d be able to play 14 players but we did. I think what you saw in the first half is the rotation for right now but that can change.”

Following the 33-point win over Michigan State, the Ducks travelled to Honolulu, Hawaii, to face No. 7 Mississippi State, which like the Michigan State game, was expected to be the first time Graves played a tighter lineup.

Instead, 14 players appeared in Oregon’s first loss of the season against an SEC opponent.

The Ducks were not expected to upset highly-touted Mississippi State, but Oregon only fell 75-63 in a game that was close to the end. Even with the slew of players getting minutes again, Oregon was not far behind.

“Everyone’s contributing something different,” Lexi Bando said after the win over Lamar. “It’s really fun, this team is amazing and so much fun to play with.”

The success and competitiveness of Oregon while playing 14 players is rare. The Ducks’ depth is showing from top to bottom.

“It’s good because you know you can give it 110 percent and you’re gonna be tired in five minutes but you’re gonna have someone come in for you,” Megan Trinder said after the Lamar win.

Oregon might be able to keep its vast lineup intact, but it is only a matter of time until the Ducks will have to cut minutes for some players. For now, it is working well. As Graves has suggested, it might not change until the conclusion of nonconference play.

