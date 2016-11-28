Active Shooting at Ohio State

A previous version of this story said that the suspect was shot by campus police.

A suspect in the attack at Ohio State University Monday morning has reportedly been shot and killed by police.

Eight people have been taken to the hospital on Monday morning after a reported shooting on the campus of Ohio State University. The shooting was first reported to the Columbus Fire Department.

Ohio State University sent out multiple emergency tweets Monday morning which urged anyone in the area to seek safety because of the active shooter.

Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

OSU emergency tweets stated that the scene was now secure and students were no longer being advised to shelter in place.

UPDATE 1/2 : Shelter in Place lifted. Scene is now secure. ALL classes are canceled on Columbus campus for the remainder of the day. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

Columbus Police report that it is unclear whether the assailant had a firearm. The vehicle that was used in the attack is still being searched.

This story is developing.

Comments