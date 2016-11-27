The women come together after shedding some tears of laughter and nostalgia. The Ducks host the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs in Volleyball for their senior night at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 10, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Volleyball qualifies for NCAA Tournament, will play Miami in first round

The Oregon Ducks volleyball team discovered their postseason destination Sunday night as the selection committee announced that the Ducks will take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 PST in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The RedHawks finished the regular season 24-6 overall, 15-1 in the Mid-American Conference.

The No. 12 seed Michigan Wolverines and the American Eagles will compete in the other matchup in the Ann Arbor portion of the bracket.

The RedHawks gained experience playing in Ann Arbor when they competed in the Michigan Invitational, but they finished the tournament with a 1-3 record.

Including Oregon, eight Pac-12 teams qualified for the tournament overall, with No. 6 Stanford, No. 8 Washington and No. 10 UCLA all qualifying for home matches by being named one of the top 16 seeds in the tournament. The Pac-12 and Big Ten tied for the most teams from one conference to qualify for the tournament.

Now that the full 64 team tournament has been announced, here is a look at how Oregon did this season against teams that are in the tournament.

The Ducks finished the regular season 20-9, with a 13-7 record in the Pac-12. They started off their season on Aug. 26 with the Vert Challenge in Eugene. The Ducks lost two games against strong competition, playing NCAA tournament No. 4 seed Texas and No. 11 seed Florida at home. Also in their non-conference slate, they defeated Illinois who was ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll at the time but the Illini did not qualify for the tournament.

In Pac-12 play, they went 6-7 against NCAA tournament teams, which included a 1-5 record against the Pac-12’s top-16 seeds No. 6 Stanford, No. 8 Washington and No. 10 UCLA. The one win was a 3-0 victory at Washington. Against the four other Pac-12 qualifiers, Oregon went 5-3 which included two victories over Washington State and each team won on each other’s home court in series splits against Utah, Arizona and USC.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments