SportsVolleyball
The women come together after shedding some tears of laughter and nostalgia. The Ducks host the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs in Volleyball for their senior night at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 10, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The women come together after shedding some tears of laughter and nostalgia. The Ducks host the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs in Volleyball for their senior night at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 10, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon Volleyball qualifies for NCAA Tournament, will play Miami in first round

November 27, 2016 at 11:09 pm


The Oregon Ducks volleyball team discovered their postseason destination Sunday night as the selection committee announced that the Ducks will take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 PST in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The RedHawks finished the regular season 24-6 overall, 15-1 in the Mid-American Conference.

The No. 12 seed Michigan Wolverines and the American Eagles will compete in the other matchup in the Ann Arbor portion of the bracket.

The RedHawks gained experience playing in Ann Arbor when they competed in the Michigan Invitational, but they finished the tournament with a 1-3 record.

Including Oregon, eight Pac-12 teams qualified for the tournament overall, with No. 6 Stanford, No. 8 Washington and No. 10 UCLA all qualifying for home matches by being named one of the top 16 seeds in the tournament. The Pac-12 and Big Ten tied for the most teams from one conference to qualify for the tournament.

Now that the full 64 team tournament has been announced, here is a look at how Oregon did this season against teams that are in the tournament.

The Ducks finished the regular season 20-9, with a 13-7 record in the Pac-12. They started off their season on Aug. 26 with the Vert Challenge in Eugene. The Ducks lost two games against strong competition, playing NCAA tournament No. 4 seed Texas and No. 11 seed Florida at home. Also in their non-conference slate, they defeated Illinois who was ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll at the time but the Illini did not qualify for the tournament.

In Pac-12 play, they went 6-7 against NCAA tournament teams, which included a 1-5 record against the Pac-12’s top-16 seeds No. 6 Stanford, No. 8 Washington and No. 10 UCLA. The one win was a 3-0 victory at Washington. Against the four other Pac-12 qualifiers, Oregon went 5-3 which included two victories over Washington State and each team won on each other’s home court in series splits against Utah, Arizona and USC.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Oregon qualifies for NCAA tournament, will face No. 6 seed Wisconsin in opener
  2. Oregon volleyball falls to Wisconsin in first round of NCAA Tournament
  3. Preview: Oregon volleyball to take on No. 6 Wisconsin in first round of NCAA tournament
  4. Oregon volleyball prepares to take on Northern Colorado in first round of NCAA tournament.
Previous post

Sabrina Ionescu's triple-double helps Ducks to rout of San Jose State 91-62

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Zak Laster

Zak Laster

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) steals the ball from CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Erika Williams (15). The Oregon Ducks host the California State University-Bakersfield Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Basketball

Sabrina Ionescu’s triple-double helps Ducks to rout of San Jose State 91-62

Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich speaks at his season in review press conference at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Helfrich’s job status in limbo as he awaits meeting with Rob Mullens later this week

Oregon Ducks teammates Lexi Bando (10) and Oti Gildon (32) celebrate from the bench. The Oregon Ducks host the California State University-Bakersfield Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks breeze past Hawaii 86-49 behind Lexi Bando’s hot hand

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) escapes a tackle from Oregon State Beavers safety Devin Chappell (9). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Oregon snaps eight-game Civil War winning streak with 34-24 loss to Oregon State