Oregon State Beavers cornerback Xavier Crawford (22) defends a pass meant for Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon State outlasts Oregon 34-24 in season finale

CORVALLIS — Oregon has lost the Civil War for the first time since 2007.

With the score tied at 14 at halftime, the Ducks scored 10 consecutive second-half points for a 24-14 lead, but the Beavers rallied for 20 consecutive points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to make it a 34-24 win over their in-state rivals.

Oregon State finished off the game when Ryan Nall rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to make it 34-24 with 1:56 remaining.

The Ducks conclude the season at 4-8, 2-7 Pac-12. Oregon State improves to 4-8, 3-6 Pac-12.

Key plays:

— Oregon took control out of halftime when senior TJ Daniel sacked Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMaryion on third down to force a punt. The Ducks then responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Charles Nelson for the lead, 21-14.

— The Ducks drove 50 yards on 11 plays to the Beavers’ 29-yard line. From there, Aidan Schneider drilled a 46-yard field goal for the 10-point lead at 24-14.

— Oregon State running back Ryan Nall ran for a 14-yard score near the end of the third quarter to make it a 24-21 Oregon lead.

— At the start of the fourth quarter, heavy rain began to fall and the Beavers turned the game into a battle of the trenches. Oregon State went 80 yards on 11 plays, finishing the drive with a 6-yard score to take a 28-24 lead with 9:40 left.

— The Beavers responded with another score, a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Nall, to make it 34-24 with 1:56 remaining. The Beavers missed the ensuing point after attempt.

Key Stats:

Oregon State Passing

Marcus McMaryion: 13-of-20 for 101 yards and a touchdown

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 16-of-28 for 180 yards and a touchdown

Oregon State Rushing

Ryan Nall: 31 carries for 155 yards and four touchdowns

Marcus McMaryion: 11 carries for 81 yards

Oregon Rushing

Royce Freeman: 19 carries for 106 yards

Tony Brooks-James: nine carries for 70 yards

Oregon State Receiving

Ryan Nall: two receptions for 34 yards

Timmy Hernandez: three receptions for 24 yards

Oregon Receiving

Darren Carrington: three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown

Charles Nelson: four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown

Follow Ryan Kostecka on Twitter @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments