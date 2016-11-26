Rapid Reaction: Oregon State outlasts Oregon 34-24 in season finale
CORVALLIS — Oregon has lost the Civil War for the first time since 2007.
With the score tied at 14 at halftime, the Ducks scored 10 consecutive second-half points for a 24-14 lead, but the Beavers rallied for 20 consecutive points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to make it a 34-24 win over their in-state rivals.
Oregon State finished off the game when Ryan Nall rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to make it 34-24 with 1:56 remaining.
The Ducks conclude the season at 4-8, 2-7 Pac-12. Oregon State improves to 4-8, 3-6 Pac-12.
Key plays:
— Oregon took control out of halftime when senior TJ Daniel sacked Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMaryion on third down to force a punt. The Ducks then responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Charles Nelson for the lead, 21-14.
— The Ducks drove 50 yards on 11 plays to the Beavers’ 29-yard line. From there, Aidan Schneider drilled a 46-yard field goal for the 10-point lead at 24-14.
— Oregon State running back Ryan Nall ran for a 14-yard score near the end of the third quarter to make it a 24-21 Oregon lead.
— At the start of the fourth quarter, heavy rain began to fall and the Beavers turned the game into a battle of the trenches. Oregon State went 80 yards on 11 plays, finishing the drive with a 6-yard score to take a 28-24 lead with 9:40 left.
— The Beavers responded with another score, a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Nall, to make it 34-24 with 1:56 remaining. The Beavers missed the ensuing point after attempt.
Key Stats:
Oregon State Passing
Marcus McMaryion: 13-of-20 for 101 yards and a touchdown
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 16-of-28 for 180 yards and a touchdown
Oregon State Rushing
Ryan Nall: 31 carries for 155 yards and four touchdowns
Marcus McMaryion: 11 carries for 81 yards
Oregon Rushing
Royce Freeman: 19 carries for 106 yards
Tony Brooks-James: nine carries for 70 yards
Oregon State Receiving
Ryan Nall: two receptions for 34 yards
Timmy Hernandez: three receptions for 24 yards
Oregon Receiving
Darren Carrington: three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown
Charles Nelson: four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown
