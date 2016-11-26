Photos: The Oregon Ducks stay even with the Oregon State Beavers at halftime 14-14

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Wayne Tei-Kirby (71) tries to get around Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Gavin Andrews (62). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) gets into the end zone to score after making a catch. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) runs the ball in for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) receives the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman T.J. Daniel (91) and Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) tackle Oregon State Beavers quarterback Marcus McMaryion (3). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon State Beavers cornerback Kendall Hill (12) recovers an Oregon fumble. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) misses a ball from Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Brown (15) drops a pass while being covered by Oregon State Beavers cornerback Xavier Crawford (22). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon State Beavers cornerback Xavier Crawford (22) defends a pass meant for Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) escapes a tackle from Oregon State Beavers safety Devin Chappell (9). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
A fan lays on the field while an Oregon State field staff members runs to remove him. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon State Beavers cornerback Treston Decoud (14) reaches to bat the ball away from Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks defensive back Arrion Springs (1) tackles Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. (6). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)