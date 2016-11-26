FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare for the 120th Civil War

November 26, 2016 at 12:52 pm


An Oregon State band members watches at the Oregon band members warm up on the field before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The Oregon State marching band marches through campus before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) exits the bus with his teammates before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks long snapper Tanner Carew (58) and Oregon Ducks place kicker Aidan Schneider (41) lead the team onto the field to warm up. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) runs onto the field to warm up. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Malik Lovette (23) catches a ball during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Ty Griffin (10) catches a rolling ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks with Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon quarterbacks coach David Yost watches warm-ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) dances as he makes his way down the tunnel to the field. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks Assistant Head Coach Steve Greatwood warms up with his players on the field. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) tosses the ball to Oregon strength and conditioning coach Jim Radcliffe. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen (13) laughs with Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

