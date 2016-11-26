FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks fall the Oregon State Beavers 34-24 in the 120th Civil War

November 26, 2016 at 5:17 pm


Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) hauls in a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich watches a play. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon State Beavers safety Devin Chappell (9) breaks up a pass meant for Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon State Beavers cornerback Dwayne Williams (4) reacts after blocking a pass from Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

The Oregon Duck points toward the score board as it his heckled by Oregon State fans. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon State Beavers running back Artavis Pierce (21) runs with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) tries to control a high snap. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83) dives to try and make a catch as Oregon State Beavers linebacker Caleb Saulo (35) defends him. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) sits in the end zone after Oregon State scores a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Marcus McMaryion (3) runs with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon State Beavers cornerback Treston Decoud (14) reaches to try and intercept a pass meant for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr. (34) tackles Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. (6). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon State Beavers cornerback Xavier Crawford (22) celebrates after Oregon Ducks tight end Johnny Mundt (83) dropped a pass in the end zone. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon State Football head coach Gary Andersen celebrates after Oregon State won the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon State Beavers place kicker Ian Crist hugs his girlfriend after the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon State fans storm the field after the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon State outlasts Oregon 34-24 in season finale

