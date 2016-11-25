News
This is Stacy Versus Star Wars, a new series from the Emerald Podcast Network. (Illustration by Stacy Yurischeva).
Podcast: Stacy Versus Star Wars

In the last month, Emerald illustrator Stacy Yurishcheva just watched the original Star Wars trilogy, plus The Phantom Menace and The Force Awakens, all for the very first time. In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, Emerald illustrator Stacy Yurishcheva sits down with Emerald podcast producer Emerson Malone to discuss the franchise, and whether it lived up to the hype. This is the first episode of a new series Stacy Versus.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Our music was written by Daniel Bromfield. Check out tweets from Stacy’s live-tweeting marathon below!

Listen to the episode above. You can subscribe to Emerald podcasts in iTunes or listen on SoundCloud here.

