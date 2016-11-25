This is Stacy Versus Star Wars, a new series from the Emerald Podcast Network. (Illustration by Stacy Yurischeva).

Podcast: Stacy Versus Star Wars

In the last month, Emerald illustrator Stacy Yurishcheva just watched the original Star Wars trilogy, plus The Phantom Menace and The Force Awakens, all for the very first time. In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, Emerald illustrator Stacy Yurishcheva sits down with Emerald podcast producer Emerson Malone to discuss the franchise, and whether it lived up to the hype. This is the first episode of a new series Stacy Versus.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Our music was written by Daniel Bromfield. Check out tweets from Stacy’s live-tweeting marathon below!

Here we go guys. Wait…which Jedi is returning? Is it…OBI-WAN KENOBI?! #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/yJGd4uYUln — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Oh hell no another Death Star #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/uRLgOlhXHs — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Genuinely excited to see where Han Solo & Leia’s relationship goes. It’s one of, if not the main, reason I’m watching this #StacyVsStarWars — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Oh my god I think I just witnessed C3PO being NOT useless for the first time #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/yIflP7Q4Cg — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

This guy reminds me of the giant high caterpillar from Alice In Wonderland #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/57hVWI11K2 — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Jabba speaks a whole different language yet he just said “thirty-five” in English #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/VoMCUnVY97 — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Omg YASSS I knew it was her #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/4fN7MZY5sC — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Chewbacca’s screaming makes uncomfortable #StacyVsStarWars — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

So Darth Vader is basically Hitler #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/ZpVKRokkjl — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

So basically according to Yoda, Donald Trump chose the Dark Side #StacyVsStarWars — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

wait YODA IS DEAD (??!?) I’m not ready for this #StacyVsStarWars — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Omg Leia is Luke’s sister???? Ok this is turning into a telenovela quick #StacyVsStarWars — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Are we just gonna ignore that these things sound like straight-up screaming? It’s been bothering me for 3 movies now. #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/DQEiVHyPvL — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

It’s like a cute fluffy bear but with an ugly face STILL CUTE THOUGH #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/we2U83RMf1 — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

JUST TELL HER SHE’S YOUR SISTER ALREADY #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/YHWGtNjSbV — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

I actually feel bad for this guy, like his son just roasted him & it’s unclear if he really wants to be on the dark side😢 #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/m1wV8doSTh — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Is it REALLY necessary to say “I’ve been expecting you”? Like, no shit? #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/Vfdd7Nbp6w — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

“His lightsaber”

“Ah yes, a Jedi’s weapon” Seriously this guy is like captain obvious #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/PYa9c28PdP — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Chewbacca literally sounds THE SAME when he’s sad, happy, scared or angry #StacyVsStarWars — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

SCREAMING because he just said “I love you” & she said “I know” just like they did in Ep. 5!! #RelationshipGoals #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/SzoPOdd3Gr — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

I KNEW HE’D FEEL BAD AND BE NICE FOR ONCE #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/RnfDKfD9cu — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

I keep thinking this guy looks like Chance The Rapper #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/97PLeRYUsR — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

“Shit I actually kissed my brother in ep 5” #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/Y8XkCUJPv7 — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Hottest party in da hottest club you guys EVEN JEDI GHOSTS ARE HERE #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/IrMtCdZedv — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Alright yall,hope you enjoyed Ep6 live-tweeting today,Im watching Star Wars everyday this week&might do this again tomorrow!#StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/0WAqvt4hx8 — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 10, 2016

Hello friends! Last week I live-tweeted as I watched Star Wars ep. 6, tonight I’ll be doing the same with ep.7. Enjoy! #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/4ihGYeVqrE — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 17, 2016

Okay so I actually really like how the storm trooper side of things is shown here. Bad guys have feelings too! #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/fWmDljS1li — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 17, 2016

HIS NAME IS A BUNCH OF NUMBERS WTF IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/1lpibbpHFi — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 17, 2016

Lmao she just said she thought Luke Skywalker was a myth and then she called the Millennium Falcon garbage #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/MXCEGn3hM8 — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 17, 2016

The alien emoji is the Supreme Leader #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/YOzuKXt8vY — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 17, 2016

I gasped! Haha C-3PO is back too, British-sounding, awkward and useless as ever #StacyVsStarWars pic.twitter.com/2o6naupQJI — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 17, 2016

Alright I guess that’s it. Good job JJ Abrams. Bad job guy who played Finn. #RIPHanSolo. Hope y’all enjoyed live-tweets! #StacyVsStarWars — Stacy Yurishcheva (@stacyfromrussia) November 17, 2016

