Quick Hits: Oregon men’s basketball takes fifth in Maui Invitational, Oregon women rout No.24 Michigan State

– After a disappointing loss to Georgetown to open the Maui Invitational, Oregon bounced back to defeat Tennessee and UConn in back-to-back games to finish in fifth place in the tournament. The Ducks struggled shooting in the their opener against Georgetown, hitting only 39 percent of their field goals and only 23.5 percent of their threes. Dillon Brooks saved the day in their second round game, hitting a three pointer in the closing seconds of overtime after the Ducks had blown an 11-point second half lead. Against UConn, they jumped out to a 30-9 lead and never looked back.

– The Oregon women’s basketball team remains undefeated (4-0) after routing No.24 Michigan State 88-55 on Tuesday night. Freshman Ruthy Hebard recorded her second career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Ducks.

– While neither Oregon nor Oregon State are having good seasons on paper, no one in Corvallis or Eugene will care when the two take the field on Saturday for this year’s installment of the Civil War. The Emerald’s Jack Butler takes a look at players to watch in this year’s matchup.

– Freshman tennis standout Julia Eshet was considering turning pro and foregoing college when she suffered an ACL tear that sidelined her from the sport for six months. Her recovery time allowed her to pursue her other passion —music.

– Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich has arguably the hottest seat in all of college football. Even with their upset victory over Utah last week, his future as the head coach of the program could come down to his performance in the Civil War game. Many names have been thrown around as a possible replacement for Helfrich, including Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck and Houston’s Tom Herman. The Oregonian’s Jonh Canzano welcomed Sports Illustrated writer Pete Thamel to discuss how Fleck and Herman would fit at Oregon.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments