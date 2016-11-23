Things to do this week: Nov. 24-30 Turkey Trot, German Fall Festival, Nutcracker, Grateful Dead jam

Thursday, Nov. 24: Turkey Trot Eugene starting at Valley River Center (293 Valley River Center), 9 a.m., $25 registration at event

On Thanksgiving morning, before you get weighed down with a belly full of turkey and stuffing, Valley River Center will be hosting the Turkey Trot Eugene. The event will have a four-mile run starting at 9 a.m., a two-mile walk starting at 9:10 a.m., and a 200-meter kids gobbler gallop starting at 10 a.m. For adults 18 years and older, the run or walk registration will cost $20 prior to the event or $25 the day of. The gobbler gallop is free. Dogs will not be allowed at the race.

Awards will be handed out at the end of both the run and the walk, and all Turkey Trot participants will be eligible for random prize drawings. This event is the perfect way to start your Thanksgiving on an active note.

For more information or to register online, visit the Turkey Trot Eugene webpage.

-Leanne Harloff

Friday, Nov. 25: 26th Annual Federweisser German Fall Festival and Barn Dance at Springhill Cellars Winery (2920 NW Scenic Dr., Albany), 12 p.m., free

Join the Springhill Cellars Winery for the 26th annual Federweisser German Fall Festival and Barn Dance. Try the cider-like still-fermenting Willamette Valley Riesling along with Zwiebelkuchen onion, egg, bacon and cheese pie. Local fine meat and sausage producer Pepper Tree Sausage House will also be serving various bavarian style hot dogs and sausages with grilled onions and sauerkraut.

In addition, local rock band Shatterproof will be performing at the event, and the evening’s barn dance will commence around 6:30 p.m.

For directions and more information, visit the Springhill Cellars Winery webpage.

-Franklin Lewis

Saturday, Nov. 26: Nutcracker Remixed at the Hult Center for Performing Arts (7th and Willamette), 6:30 p.m., tickets $23-37.50

Presented by All That! Dance Company, the classical holiday tale of The Nutcracker is told under a contemporary light. Instead of Tchaikovsky’s classical soundtrack gracing the stage, songs from renowned artists like Michael Jackson, Norah Jones, Whitney Houston will be the accompanying music for the evening.

This youth performance brings together over 200 students to tell Clara’s enchanted story, complete with sugar plum fairies, the Mouse King and of course nutcrackers. Bellies might still be full from Thanksgiving feasts, but with this tale as old as time, the holiday season has officially begun.

Visit the All That! Dance Company website for more events and information.

-Carleigh Oeth

Sunday, Nov. 27: Grateful Dead Jam at HiFi Music Hall (44 E 7th Ave), 8 p.m., free, 21+

Come see the Jerryatrics, a tribute band named after deceased frontman Jerry Garcia, perform live Grateful Dead covers in true jam band style.

The Grateful Dead was a big part of the artistic counterculture movement in the 1960s, and their concerts served as massive hippie gatherings. They are one of the first jam bands, a status they developed by turning five-minute studio songs into unique 20-minute jams on stage. Their brand of psychedelic rock is a fun, experimental take on youth, with elements of country and blues thrown in for good measure.

This is a great opportunity for locals who missed out on seeing Grateful Dead live, people who did see them and want to reminisce over past shows or for anyone who just likes to jam out and get groovy on the dance floor.

–Patience Greene

