Podcast: Should Professor Shurtz resign?

November 23, 2016 at 6:00 am


This episode of the Emerald Podcast Network, news reporter Andy Field has a discussion with two guests: retired University of Oregon English Professor Dr. Edwin Coleman, who was a UO graduate student during the ’60s, taught at the university since 1972 and started its ethnic studies department. Also invited is André Lightsey-Walker, a UO senior majoring in philosophy.

Last week, Coleman wrote a column in the Register-Guard condemning the university community’s response after it was revealed on Nov. 1, in a photo taken by an anonymous source, that UO law professor Nancy Shurtz wore blackface during her private Halloween party.

Shurtz is currently on paid administrative leave as the campus’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity investigates whether her actions are a violation of university policy.

Field, Coleman and Lightsey-Walker discussed topics such as the history of blackface, whether Shurtz should resign, as well as the Black Student Task Force demands to create a more inclusive campus for black students.

This episode was edited by Emerson Malone, with help from Anna Lieberman and Andy Field. Our music was written by Evan DuPell.

Listen to the episode above. You can subscribe to Emerald podcasts in iTunes or listen on SoundCloud here.

 

