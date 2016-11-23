Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) high fives the student section at the end of the game. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon defeats UConn 79-69 to finish fifth in Maui Invite

Oregon (4-2) got off to a hot start and weathered numerous UConn (2-4) runs to hold on 79-69 and win the fifth place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

Chris Boucher put up 21 points, five rebounds, three blocks and was 7-of-11 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three. Tyler Dorsey broke out of his shooting funk to score 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, making three of his six shots from deep.

Dillon Brooks continues to look good in his return to the court but does not yet appear to be 100 percent healthy. He played 18 minutes off the bench and recorded nine points and five assists.

Unlike in their past two games, the Ducks came out hot to start the game. They made 10 of their first 11 shots and jumped out to a 30-9 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. Oregon never trailed and led by as much as 21.

But as has been the case several times this season, Oregon took their foot off the gas after building a large lead.

UConn ended the first half on an 18-9 run and cut the lead to as little as six in the second half.

But with 2:37 left in the game and Oregon clinging to a six point lead, Jordan Bell poked the ball loose from UConn’s Christian Vital. He grabbed the loose ball and shoveled it to Ennis whose layup attempt was goal-tended, extending Oregon’s lead to eight.

As UConn was trying to get the ball up the court on the following play, Bell snagged it out midair and took it in himself for a loud two-handed dunk, effectively putting the game out of reach of the Huskies.

Steal & slam by Oregon’s Jordan Bell https://t.co/tvmvX2j5pY — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) November 23, 2016

Bell finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Freshman Payton Pritchard started again but struggled from the field. He finished with 3 points on 1-of-5 shooting. Dylan Ennis had easily his best game as a Duck, logging 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Oregon shot 54.7 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Huskies 35-26. They outshot UConn from three as well, 43 percent to 26 percent.

After the game Boucher said that head coach Dana Altman had been emphasizing ball movement coming into this game. The Ducks seemed to take their coaches words to heart as they assisted on 18 of their 29 field goals. They did also commit 17 turnovers.

Oregon will head home for Thanksgiving and won’t play again until Nov. 28. They welcome the Boise State Broncos (2-2) to Matt Knight Arena.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

