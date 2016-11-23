Just before their game against the Colorado Buffs, the Ducks huddle together. The Ducks host the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs in Volleyball for their senior night at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 10, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

No. 19 Oregon volleyball swept at No. 12 Stanford

Oregon’s road record took another hit when the Ducks were swept at Stanford on Wednesday night.

Oregon was 7-0 on the road prior to a loss at UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, but the Ducks won their match against USC the next night to get back on the winning track. Wednesday’s loss proved to be one of Oregon’s worst of conference play, though.

After a tight first set, Stanford turned it up a notch as the Cardinal outmatched the Ducks in Palo Alto. Lindsey Vander Weide and Amanda Benson, who are Oregon’s two most consistent players, struggled throughout the contest as Vander Wiede was subdued to only eight kills and Benson making only nine digs.

Oregon started off with a close first set but Stanford and went on a five-point run to take an 11-7 lead, forcing Stanford to call timeout. Following the timeout, the Cardinal went on a strong run to get back in front.

Stanford won the set 25-22, but Oregon put plenty of pressure on the home team. Ronika Stone was the Ducks’ best player in the first set with six kills in only eight attempts while Vander Weide had only two kills in nine swings.

The second set was where it went downhill for the Ducks.

Stanford fired home to a strong 25-11 set win to lead 2-0 at intermission. Vander Weide only hit for two more kills while Stone doubled her kill count at 12 with 16 attempts.

Following the intermission, the Ducks misery continued as Stanford inched away from the Ducks throughout the set and were not fazed when Oregon tied it up at 19.

The Ducks failed to get ahead and Stanford took the third set 25-22 to win the match.

Stone finished the match with 14 kills, hitting at .524 percent.

Oregon’s loss means the Ducks will need a win in Corvallis on Friday over the Oregon State Beavers in hopes of hosting its first and second round matches of the NCAA tournament.

