Johnny Mundt, Justin Hollins have potential for big impact in the upcoming Civil War

The Civil War will be the battle between the two worst teams in the Pac-12 North, but when the game begins, fans won’t care where these two teams stand in the conference.

Bragging rights are still on the line.

Oregon State hasn’t defeated Oregon since 2007, but Beaver fans smell the blood in the water. Oregon will finish with a losing record for the first time since 2004. No doubt Oregon State wants to make it even worse.

Here are some players to watch:

Oregon State

Ryan Nall, RB: The sophomore from Central Catholic High School is becoming an Oregon State fan favorite. He is averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per carry, and he ranks fourth in rushing in the Pac-12. Nall demolished a poor California run defense earlier this season while rushing for 221 yards and three touchdowns. California’s run defense is ranked at the bottom of the Pac-12 — just below Oregon’s. Nall will play a crucial role in attacking an Oregon defensive line that has been depleted with injuries and dismissals. If Oregon can contain Nall like they did Utah’s Joe Williams, then they will force many punts.

Bright Ugwoegbu, LB: Ugweogbu is Oregon State’s best option for slowing down Oregon’s running game. He is not the best tackler on the team, but he can get into the backfield. His 11 tackles for loss is the best on the team and sixth in the conference. Ugwoegbu also leads the Beavers in sacks with 5.5. The Ducks lead the conference in rushing and it remains the most important part of their game, so Ugweogbu’s performance could shape the game.

Oregon

Johnny Mundt, TE: The senior tight end is getting NFL attention with the way he is playing. Quarterback Justin Herbert and Mundt clearly have chemistry on the field, and against Utah, they connected five times. Mundt also has the ability to extend plays after the catch. He is a mismatch against many linebackers and the Oregon offense will make a conscience effort to give him the ball. Pharaoh Brown may be unavailable due to injury, so Mundt’s workload could continue to increase. The Beavers have a good passing defense and quality cornerbacks. If Mundt can exploit the mismatches with the linebackers, then he may have big game.

Justin Hollins, DE: Hollins was all over the field against Utah. The sophomore recorded seven tackles and one sack against the Utes. Oregon State loves to run the ball with Nall, and they will stretch the opposition horizontally with fly sweeps. Hollins’ ability to set the edge and keep the Beavers from getting outside will make everyone’s job on Oregon’s defense easier.

