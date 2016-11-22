FootballSports
Oregon assistant head coach Steve Greatwood runs drills with the defensive line. The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon assistant head coach Steve Greatwood runs drills with the defensive line. The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Steve Greatwood reflects on previous Civil War memories while preparing for Saturday

November 22, 2016 at 1:32 pm


For the past couple of years, the Civil War has brought the feeling of excitement to Eugene. This year, however, the game will be hosted in Corvallis, and Oregon students are too ready for this disappointing season to be done with to be excited.

Oregon has been the more dominant team since 2008 when the Ducks defeated the Beavers 65-38. Since then, the Ducks have won for eight straight years,matching the longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry.

Now more than ever, Oregon State may be more motivated to end its losing streak put the final nail in the coffin that has been a disastrous 2016 season for Oregon.

Offensive line coach Steve Greatwood is still looking forward to the matchup.

“The whole atmosphere of the game is always very special to me,” Greatwood said. “Whether we make a bowl or not, it’s always the last go-around with your kids and your seniors. I just have special memories of that.”

When asked what his favorite Civil War memory is, Greatwood thought of two: one from his time as a coach and the other from his time as a Duck player.

“Probably [2010 when] we beat them to go to the national championship to play Auburn,” Greatwood said. “And then the ‘94 game when we had to come from behind to beat them to go to the ‘95 Rose Bowl. Those two were both very special.”

Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux is also excited for the match-up, but for a different reason. The Jesuit High School graduate used to play against Oregon State’s standout running back Ryan Nall often during high school when Nall attended Central Catholic.

“He’s one of the best backs we’ll go against this year, so it will be a real challenge,” Mondeaux said.

Oregon hasn’t had much luck this season at stopping elite running backs. In its loss against Stanford, Christian McCaffery ran all over the Ducks’ defensive line, racking up 147 yards and three touchdowns. Before that, in a blowout loss against Washington, Myles Gaskin ran for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Right now, the Ducks are playing for pride. For the first time since 2004, they failed to qualify for a bowl game. Last week, though, they managed to pull off an intense upset, defeating Utah 30-28.

The Oregon defense, which has been atrocious this season, played noticeably better in the win. The Ducks kept Utah to only 67 plays and 453 yards, 150 of which came from running back Joe Williams. Utah was also only 5-for-12 on third down conversions.

Mondeaux believes Oregon will be able to bring that same type of strong performance and energy against the Beavers.

“We’ve got guys that are motivated to play in this game, and we’re going to take it on the same way we do every game,” Mondeaux said. “I think we could use the positive energy from last week to the end of this week.”

Follow Hannah Bonnie on Twitter @hbonnie03

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Take a knee: Steve Greatwood says ‘there’s no excuses’ for offensive line
  2. John Neal finds similarities between Oregon State and Utah as Ducks prepare for Civil War
  3. Holding the line: How Steve Greatwood transformed Oregon's offensive line into one of nation's best
  4. Jerry Allen’s classic Civil War call reflects passionate fan base
Previous post

Quick Hits: Women's cross country team wins NCAA title, Sabrina Ionescu awarded Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Next post

Emerald Recommends: Books to comfort you

Hannah Bonnie

Hannah Bonnie

Related Posts

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) fights her opponent as she goes for the layup. The Oregon Ducks host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 20, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Women’s cross country team wins NCAA title, Sabrina Ionescu awarded Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 11 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Stackup: Oregon holds advantages on both offense and defense against Oregon State

Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) makes a layup. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Ducks hope to follow in the footsteps of the 1939 ‘Tall Firs’ in post

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Valparaiso Crusaders guard Tevonn Walker (2). The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Meet the new faces of Oregon men’s basketball