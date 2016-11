Podcast: Klinsmann fired, Manchester United vs Arsenal recap, Champions League preview

On this episode of the Emerald Podcast Network, Shawn Medow and Will Campbell discuss U.S. Soccer’s Jurgen Klinsmann’s termination, recap the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Arsenal in the EPL this past Saturday, and dive into the upcoming fixtures in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Listen to the episode below.



