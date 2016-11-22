Photos: Oregon Ducks take down No. 24 Michigan State Spartans, 88-55

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) is called during introductions. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Lauren Yearwood (22) shoots the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) tries to protect the ball from Michigan State Spartans guard Taryn McCutcheon (4). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) is fouled by Michigan State Spartans center Jenna Allen (33). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Mar’Shay Moore (13) celebrates after a teammates makes a three-point basket. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) struggles to keep the ball away from Michigan State Spartans forward Taya Reimer (32). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) makes a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) looks to pass the ball around Michigan State Spartans guard Taryn McCutcheon (4). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Players surround a loose ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball around Michigan State Spartans center Jenna Allen (33). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Jayde Woods (11) grabs a loose ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon celebrates a win. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
The Oregon team meets in the center of the court at the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)