MultimediaPhotoSportSportsWomen's Basketball

Photos: Oregon Ducks take down No. 24 Michigan State Spartans, 88-55

November 22, 2016 at 10:37 pm


Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) is called during introductions. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) is called during introductions. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Lauren Yearwood (22) shoots the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Lauren Yearwood (22) shoots the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) tries to protect the ball from Michigan State Spartans guard Taryn McCutcheon (4). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) tries to protect the ball from Michigan State Spartans guard Taryn McCutcheon (4). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) is fouled by Michigan State Spartans center Jenna Allen (33). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) is fouled by Michigan State Spartans center Jenna Allen (33). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Mar'Shay Moore (13) celebrates after a teammates makes a three-point basket. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Mar’Shay Moore (13) celebrates after a teammates makes a three-point basket. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) struggles to keep the ball away from Michigan State Spartans forward Taya Reimer (32). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) struggles to keep the ball away from Michigan State Spartans forward Taya Reimer (32). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) makes a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) makes a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) looks to pass the ball around Michigan State Spartans guard Taryn McCutcheon (4). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) looks to pass the ball around Michigan State Spartans guard Taryn McCutcheon (4). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Players surround a loose ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Players surround a loose ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball around Michigan State Spartans center Jenna Allen (33). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball around Michigan State Spartans center Jenna Allen (33). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Jayde Woods (11) grabs a loose ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Jayde Woods (11) grabs a loose ball. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon celebrates a win. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon celebrates a win. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

The Oregon team meets in the center of the court at the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

The Oregon team meets in the center of the court at the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Photos: Oregon Ducks warm up for College Game Day against the Michigan St. Spartans
  2. Photos: The No. 4 Oregon Ducks defeat the Valparaiso Crusaders 76-54
  3. Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Fresno State Bulldogs 84-59 to advance to round three of the WNIT
  4. Photos: Oregon ducks defeat the Long Beach State 49ers 84-76
Previous post

State Senator stepping down to take position at UO Knight Campus

Next post

Ducks show they have the third-quarter dagger in upset win over No. 24 Michigan State

Kaylee Domzalski

Kaylee Domzalski

Related Posts

Oregon celebrates a win. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks rout No. 24 Michigan State 88-55 behind stout defensive effort

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball around Michigan State Spartans center Jenna Allen (33). The Oregon Ducks play the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks show they have the third-quarter dagger in upset win over No. 24 Michigan State

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) leaves the court after beating Holy Cross. The No. 5 Oregon Ducks play the Holy Cross Crusaders in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on March 18, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

Oregon defeats Tennessee 69-65 with a game-winning three from Dillion Brooks

Oregon assistant head coach Steve Greatwood runs drills with the defensive line. The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
FootballSports

Steve Greatwood reflects on previous Civil War memories while preparing for Saturday