Never hosted a Friendsgiving before? Check out our guide to see how you can best host the feast yourself. (Emily Foster/Emerald)

How to host a Friendsgiving feast

“Friendsgiving” is upon us! Whether you can’t go home for the short holiday break or you just want to celebrate Thanksgiving twice, Friendsgiving is the best way to eat, drink and be merry with friends while still in Eugene. Friendsgiving, also known as friends coming together to celebrate Thanksgiving, can be a bit difficult to host, but following these guidelines can help you host your own fun and successful Friendsgiving feast.

First of all, the dinner has to be potluck style. No college student can afford a turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, booze and all the Thanksgiving classics on their own. Therefore, the invitation must include a requirement to bring food and drink. It’s not impolite; it’s understandable.

Of course, not all the food must be traditional. Baked ziti, casseroles, funky veggie dishes and even leftover Halloween candy are welcome to the party. It is also worth mentioning that this is a party of college students, so don’t just leave at home that extra wine bottle you have. “The more the merrier” also applies to food and booze at Friendsgiving, because there are never too many leftovers of either.

Another important aspect of Friendsgiving is the guest list. Those on the invite list should be people who you will know after college, not just your friends right now. These people are the ones who will make you tear up with “what I’m thankful for” speeches. Beware of inviting people’s exes or any possible drama. It’s a holiday of coming together, not your birthday party, so take other peoples’ feelings into consideration.

Furthermore, the venue is also very important. A tiny apartment living room is great — if you’re inviting five people. But if the guest list is more than ten people long, table set-ups and chair counts must be pre-planned. Ask your guests to bring their own chairs, or try to find cheap chair rentals. Find as many fold-out tables as possible. Planning ahead of time is most important when it comes to the venue and general set-up. The kitchen doesn’t necessarily need to be off-limits, but it needs to be out of the way.

Finally, you need a timeline. There should be a specific time that everyone goes into the buffet-style kitchen setup since this is a holiday in which everyone sits down together. Be prepared for the after-party if guests plan on staying after dinner by planning drinking games or any holiday-based games. A general timeline ensures that people aren’t sitting around wondering when to get food or when it’s polite to go home.

Good luck!

