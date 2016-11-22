Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) makes a layup. The No. 4 Oregon Ducks play the Valparaiso Crusaders at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Ducks hope to follow in the footsteps of the 1939 ‘Tall Firs’ in post

The year was 1939 and Oregon just finished revolutionizing basketball. The “Tall Firs” became NCAA Champions when they beat Ohio State 46-33 in the inaugural NCAA Tournament.

They were nicknamed the “Tall Firs” because they held a height advantage over most teams. Slim Wintermute, the tallest player, stood 6-foot-8.

Seventy-seven years later, the average height of the men’s basketball team is 6-8, but the “Tall Firs” of 2016 will swat any shot that comes their way as they anchor the defense.

Five Oregon players are taller than 6-8: Jordan Bell, MJ Cage, Chris Boucher, Roman Sorkin and Kavell Bigby-Williams. All of them are long and athletic, and they all have shot-blocking ability.

“Well, it is going to be a big part of our defense,” head coach Dana Altman said of team height. “We’ve got four guys who can change shots and block shots.”

Boucher and Bell have started for Oregon through three games while Sorkin and Bigby-Williams have seen significant playing time off the bench. Cage is out with a concussion.

Boucher — who owns the school record for most career blocks — finished first in blocks in the Pac-12 last year. He ended the year with 110 blocks, 22 more than second place. Bell was not far behind in fourth place.

Having multiple, athletic shot blockers benefits the defense in almost every way. Opposing players can be reluctant to drive to the basket, and if a shot is blocked, it can lead to an Oregon fast break.

“It definitely does let us be more aggressive,” sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey said. “Pressure is going to be key for us at the guard position because we have lots of rim protectors down low.”

Fans are familiar with Bell and Boucher. They both played key roles in Oregon’s run to the Elite Eight.

However, Bigby-Williams and is a new face.

Bigby-Williams, standing at 6-11, is the reigning Junior College Player of the Year, averaging 5.6 blocks a game at Gillette in Wyoming.

Sorkin has seen more playing time than last season. He ranks third on the team in blocks and is one of Oregon’s most improved players.

“He’s done some good things. He’s been inconsistent,” Altman said. “He just needs to back it up every day.”

The Ducks still feel like their defense can improve even with some of the best shot blocking in the nation. They are first in the Pac-12 in blocks (27) through three games, so shot blocking is not the problem.

“Offense is always going to come because we have such good scorers on the team,” Sorkin said. “We’re going to pick up the defense, and that’s when we are going to be really good.”

It is not all positive for the Oregon big men. Improving rebounding remains a top priority for the Ducks.

“Last year it definitely was the difference when we did not play well,” Altman said.

