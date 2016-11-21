Watch: Oregon softball’s Darya Kaboli-Nejad awarded a scholarship
Monday was a day Oregon softball player Darya Kaboli-Nejad won’t soon forget.
The sophomore walk-on infielder was awarded a scholarship, much to the surprise of her mother, who heard the news over the phone.
She recorded a video and posted it to Twitter:
Wouldn’t be here without all my amazing coaches &teammates. Blessed to be a part of the BEST program in the country! pic.twitter.com/WFt3r6Uc2o
— Dar (@Darloveskesha) November 22, 2016
Kaboli-Nejad, an Omaha, Nebraska, native, played in 18 games last year for the Ducks. She scored seven runs for the Ducks and tallied two hits.
She recounted a recruiting experience at a camp during her senior year of high school in a Q&A posted last spring by the team.
“After the camp I went up to Coach [Mike] White and was like ‘Hey coach, it would be cool for me to play here.’ And he was like ‘We have no (scholarship) money left.’ So I’m a walk-on.”
That’s not the case anymore.
