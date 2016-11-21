Darya Kaboli-Nejad (1) slides into second base. The Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks for the Civil War Series at the OSU Softball Complexin Corvallis, Ore on April 8, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Watch: Oregon softball’s Darya Kaboli-Nejad awarded a scholarship

Monday was a day Oregon softball player Darya Kaboli-Nejad won’t soon forget.

The sophomore walk-on infielder was awarded a scholarship, much to the surprise of her mother, who heard the news over the phone.

She recorded a video and posted it to Twitter:

Wouldn’t be here without all my amazing coaches &teammates. Blessed to be a part of the BEST program in the country! pic.twitter.com/WFt3r6Uc2o — Dar (@Darloveskesha) November 22, 2016

Kaboli-Nejad, an Omaha, Nebraska, native, played in 18 games last year for the Ducks. She scored seven runs for the Ducks and tallied two hits.

She recounted a recruiting experience at a camp during her senior year of high school in a Q&A posted last spring by the team.

“After the camp I went up to Coach [Mike] White and was like ‘Hey coach, it would be cool for me to play here.’ And he was like ‘We have no (scholarship) money left.’ So I’m a walk-on.”

That’s not the case anymore.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments